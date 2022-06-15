Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 08:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: DIA / CoRE SINGAPORE ANNUAL MEETING: DIA and CoRE Gathering Key Healthcare Experts in Neutral Forum to Discuss Regulatory News and Drug Development From 12-13 July 2022, industry experts and health authorities from Asia-Pacific meet for the 5th time

Singapore, June 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered an increased speed of healthcare innovations with the hope of effectively managing this public health threat. This meeting offers a neutrally organized forum to discuss lessons learned and better prepare the healthcare system for the next challenges. From 12-13 July, representatives from Regulatory agencies, health authorities (Ali Al dalaan,[SFDA] Wen-Yi Hung[TFDA] Shin-ichi Okudaira [PMDA]) Jesusa Joyce N. CIRUNAY [Philippines FDA] and industry leaders (Serena Chan [Syneos Health], Daniela Caiazza [Novotech], Ralf Altenburger[Roche], Yu LIANG [MSD], and many more) meet in person for the first time in two years to foster positive changes in the healthcare environment in the Asia-Pacific. That includes emerging technologies, innovations in cancer care, digital health and improved patient access to novel therapies.



Sessions discussing Digital Health, Decentralized Clinical Trials, and access to Innovative Therapies



Connecting different perspectives and interests in a neutral forum allows an open dialogue and facilitates solutions and concrete action points for today's healthcare challenges, such as:



Fostering digital health adoption in the Asia-Pacific is highly dependent on regulatory frameworks. The session will discuss benefits of digital health, personalised care and what is necessary to improve application in the region.



The dynamics of decentralised clinical trials has the potential to improve patients' experience. Serena Chan (Syneos Health Singapore), Daniela Caiazza (Novotech), and Jerome Armellini (IQVIA Singapore) will discuss how decentralised trials can benefit patients, clinicians, trial sites and sponsors beyond the pandemic setting.



Novel approaches for managing cancer come from innovative cell and gene therapies. Challenges arise when it comes to country-specific regulations. Together with other specialists, Ralf Altenburger (Global Head Cell and Gene Therapy, F. Hoffmann La-Roche) will present where the field is going as an integral part of cancer care.



Building regulatory agility for improved patient access became more aware throughout the pandemic. Ali Al dalaan (SFDA) will present his view on regulatory convergence and discuss with industry leaders how to improve patient access through regulatory agility.



Empowering the ASEAN patients is subject of a townhall format, where all participants wrap up the conference and discuss the efficiency and sustainability of healthcare systems in ASEAN and identify next steps.



About DIA Singapore Annual Meeting

Date: 12-13 July 2022

Location: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore

Havelock Road

Singapore 169663

Singapore



Registration information:

Register before the 30th of June and get a 25% discount using the following code: SAM2022

- Register online here: https://bit.ly/3aPsB9o

- Register with one of our Team member: kanchan.patel@DIAglobal.org



About DIA



DIA (founded as the Drug Information Association) is a global association that mobilizes life science professionals from across all areas of expertise to engage with patients, peers, and thought leaders in a neutral environment on the issues of today and the possibilities for tomorrow. As a member-driven, volunteer organization, professionals from 80 countries have affected healthcare outcomes, by engaging with DIA through an unparalleled network, educational offerings, and professional development opportunities.

DIA is based in Washington, DC (US) with regional offices representing the Americas (Horsham, PA, US); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, (Basel, Switzerland); and Asia (Beijing and Shanghai, China; Mumbai, India; and Tokyo, Japan).



About Centre of Regulatory Excellence (CoRE):



Launched in 2014, CoRE at Duke-NUS Medical School, is the first dedicated Asian centre targeted at addressing the capacity development and policy innovation needs of national health regulators, the biomedical industry, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The Centre provides a neutral academic platform to establish regional platforms and networks to exchange knowledge, encourage innovation, promote thought leadership and collaboration in strengthening regulatory science and policy, and health systems frameworks, within and among national regulatory agencies, industry, health ministries and academia.



Contact:



CoRE

Sherna WADIA

Associate Director

Centre of Regulatory Excellence

Duke-NUS Medical School

Email: core@duke-nus.edu.sg



DIA

Kanchan PATEL,

DIA Associate Director, India-Singapore Operations

Email: kanchan.patel@DIAglobal.org





