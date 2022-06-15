Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 23:22 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: FMC FMC - Film Music Contest 2022: Now Open for Registration

LONDON, June 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - This year's unique international competition was officially launched for all music and film artists to enter their compositions and films featuring original scores.



FMC-Film Music Contest is the biggest international music competition and awards of its kind in Europe intended for composers of original music for Film, TV, Ads, Videogames. For sound designers, bands, musicians, instrumentalists, soloists, producers, filmmakers, and videographers, with no age limits and irrespective of nationality or country of origin.



The FMC 2022 organising team is excited to welcome all talented artists with their original music and audiovisual works and will be searching for them in all countries on all continents.



Along with the opening of the competition, FMC 2022's official video trailer was also un-veiled: https://youtu.be/ocMPxEYAioc



Registration for the four competition categories is now open and offers several ways to enter. Contestants may enter musical compositions, films or videos with original scores they have already prepared in the following categories: 1. Instrumental Music; or 2. Music for Film, TV, Ads, Video Games. Alternatively, contestants have a unique opportunity to work on a visually appealing film-based or video-game competition material specially made for this year in the following categories: 3. Film Scoring "Casino.sk" or 4. Video Game Scoring "Die by the Blade".



This year's Music Score for the Visual Media competition categories will once again feature visually engaging materials for entrants to get creative in their music composition and hone their compositional skills.



You can register for FMC 2022 and all competition categories online at the official competition website here: www.fmcontest.com



"These categories are definitely open to any musician or composer, so everyone is sure to find the category they identify with in terms of composition and musical arrangement. The entire process of registering for the competition, composing a new song, working on attractive visuals, and doing the final mixing and mastering in your studio before delivering entries is very interesting and highly creative. Judging from the responses of our contestants in previous years, it is also a way for many artists to have some fun and take a break from their everyday work, which we're very pleased about," said FMC director Vlado Zeleznak Jr.



Who will decide the winners?



The prestigious international jury in the FMC are composers, musicians from the EU, USA, Asia, Australia the professional elite in the music and film industry, working for Hollywood, Asian and European film studios, TV broadcasters, Netflix, etc.



Past and present FMC judges, complete with short bios, have been posted in the jury section of the official website here: https://www.fmcontest.com/jury/



During the 75th International Film Festival in Cannes, France, and its film market event, the Marche du Film, where the people behind FMC pitched the event to new partners, the competition's creators teamed up on a video call with the jury's chairman Vlado Meller. Fresh from working on the latest album by the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers, Meller said, "I'm looking forward to FMC 2022 and all the contestants and their original compositions very much, especially in the instrumental music category since it will be very interesting to compare the level to previous years."



On the heels of its new media partnerships with SOS--Sound On Sound and Music Connection, the FMC-Film Music Contest is thrilled to welcome Universal Audio alongside its long-standing partners.



This new partner, one of the world's premier music companies, probably needs no special introduction to any musician. For many, the first things that spring to mind upon hearing that name are pioneering sound recording, innovative recording products since the company's very start, superlative product quality, cutting-edge design, and popular equipment and standards in recording studios around the world. We are honoured to welcome Universal Audio on board for FMC 2022: "The world's leader in Thunderbolt audio interfaces, analogue recording hardware, and UAD audio plug-ins." New high-value hardware from this partner will be included in the unique and highly desirable package of prizes for FMC 2022's winners.



Not only that, winners will also gain plenty of media attention and receive other interesting and attractive media prizes.



FMC would also like to thank all the long-standing partners who have been with us from the start, such as D16 Group Audio Software, PSPaudioware, Meze Audio, and others who have worked with FMC to reward the very best contestants with high-quality music software and hardware.

Information about all the prizes can be found on our new official website here: https://www.fmcontest.com/prizes/



All contestants have just a few months left to register for FMC 2022. The deadline for registration and submission of all entries is 12 September 2022.



Media Contact:

Mgr. Vlado Zeleznak JR.

Director FMC-Film Music Contest, PRESS FMC

E: press@fmcontest.com





