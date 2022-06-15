Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Amazfit Amazfit to Launch Bip 3 Series of Smartwatches in Malaysia from 15 June

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Amazfit, a premium smart wearable hardware brand owned by Zepp Health Corporation, is going Big with Bip in the latest launch of smartwatches catered to the pursuit of an active and healthy lifestyle.







The Bip 3 will be launched online on 15 June while the Bip 3 Pro is available for pre-orders until 25 June, when it is launched online. The Bip 3 is available for the first seven days after launch on the Shopee e-commerce platform, of which the first three days is exclusive to Amazfit's flagship online store on Shopee.



Encased in a super-slim and light body, there is nothing small about the Bip 3 series of smartwatches because when you Think Big, you Think Bip as these smartwatches powered by the Zepp OS operating system and leveraging on big data optimises technology to provide a whole range of personalised sports, health and lifestyle experiences.



Jacob Jin (Amazfit SEA Director) Amazfit said, "Smartwatches in the US$25 to US$75 price category continues to grow globally. The Bip series is one of the top selling smartwatches priced between US$39 and US$49 with advantages in ID, screen size and endurance. Bip is Big in all the ways that count with a super-large display screen that allows the wearer to see more and do more."



The Bip 3 series come with 1.69" LCD screens, over 50 vibrant watch faces, up to two weeks battery life, 5-ATM water resistance, over 60 sports modes and health monitoring that includes blood-oxygen saturation measurement, heart rate, stress level and sleep monitoring and, Personal Activity Intelligence health assessment system. Exclusive to Bip 3 Pro is the 5 Satellite Positioning Systems.



The Bip 3, which comes in black, blue or pink, is priced at RM199 while the Bip 3 Pro, which comes in black, cream or pink, is priced at RM249. For the first 100 customers who gets their hands on a Bip 3, they will receive an exclusive Amazfit Headband.



"Bip is Big in letting the wearer express themselves as they can accessorise by choosing from a range of eye-popping watch faces that can be downloaded from the Zepp OS App. Wearers can customise which widgets to show on the editable watch face options or even upload of their favourite photos to the watch face."



To know more on the Bip 3 series of smartwatches, please go to www.amazfit.com/en or to Amazfit's e-commerce partner platform http://bit.ly/Amazfit-MY-SHOPEE.



Amazfit: www.amazfit.com/en





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Amazfit

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Wireless, Apps, Daily News, Healthcare & Pharm, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Amazfit Mar 31, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT Amazfit Celebrates Ramadan by Unleashing Passions and Spirits through Smart Devices More news >> News Alerts