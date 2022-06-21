Monday, 20 June 2022, 08:45 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited Dynasty Fine Wines Announces Product Upgrades in 2022, Invigorates its Brands with More New Products Young and Chic Steps Up Cultivating On- and Off-line Retail Channels

Further Develops Young Consumer Market

HONG KONG, June 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited ("Dynasty" or the "Group") (HKG: 828), a premium grape winemaker in China, has upgraded its products in 2022, launching two smaller volumes - 373ml and 180ml - wine series in screw cap bottles, and also the Pleasant Color gift box and "Chinese style" product series, offering consumers more new and fashionable products and also to capture share in the young consumer market.

Innovative small 373ml and 180ml screw cap products

Pleasant Color gift box set

The new "Chinese style" series with the Chinese name of Dynasty on the bottle

The Group has launched the innovative 373ml and 180ml Dynasty dry red and semi-dry white series, sizes "disruptive" of the traditional wine market, to help it tap the young consumer market. Unlike the traditional 750ml bottles the Group offers, the new products come with a screw cap to make them more convenient to enjoy, and young people today like to enjoy their wines anytime, anywhere. Of the two new products, intending to snatch a piece of the market from beer, the 180ml comes in boxes of six, giving young people another choice of drinks in gatherings. As for the 373ml series, it promises added value to consumers. With O2O platform support, consumers can scan the product QR code and get rewards, not only helping foster interaction between consumers and the brand, but also giving consumers direct benefits and surprises, and ultimately allowing Dynasty's products to reach wider consumer groups.



A grape wine series of entry-level prices, Pleasant Color targets to appeal to young consumers and has been well received since its debut last year. This year, a gift box has been created for it, a gift option ideal for gatherings with family and friends and festive celebrations. In addition, the ready-to-drink series for young consumers, pairs well with hot pot, fusion and private kitchen dishes, thus is popular among young people. With such attributes and support of new media marketing on including Xiaohongshu, Douyin, Kuaishou and Weibo, the series has become a hot choice on the Internet.



Dynasty's products typically carry on the bottle the "DYNASTY" brand name. To strengthen brand awareness, the Group has launched a "Chinese style" edition showing its name in Chinese, to bring home its position as a domestic grape wine brand and also to attract mainstream e-commerce consumers who love what China makes and favors. Dynasty plans to promote the series via e-commerce channels and, on top of its presence on mainstream e-commerce platforms, efforts will be made to exploit new retail channels using such supplementary promotional means as live streaming or videos.



In recent years, Dynasty has been actively pursuing innovation, embracing the "5+4+N" product strategy, with "N" standing for developing various customized products and continuously creating new products to meet the diverse needs of different Chinese consumer groups. The Group's product upgrade in 2022 entailing the launch of new products more convenient to enjoy, young and chic, and agree with the craving for all things China, can help invigorate the brand, strengthen the deployment of products for young consumers, as well as consolidate the image of Dynasty as a representative domestic grape wine brand.









