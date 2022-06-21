Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Monday, 20 June 2022, 13:32 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI to Establish New "Digital Innovation Headquarters" to Transform Customer Business Models through "Smart Connections"
- MHI has core competence in high-precision digital control and high-security technologies for assured operation of complex machines and social infrastructures in such areas as defense and nuclear energy. Superior reliability is achieved in operating machines flexibly in a broad range of environments: from deep sea to outer space, cryotemperatures to extreme heat, and low-speed to ultra-high-speed operation.
- Highly demanding areas such as these require continuous updating of machine systems' internal operating data and of advanced analysis and simulation technologies, as well as continuous enhancement of digital control capability and use of AI. MHI, with a portfolio of more than 500 product groups, has accumulated diverse data and expertise in everything from development to operation and maintenance.

TOKYO, June 20, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Effective July 1st, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) will add a new "Digital Innovation Headquarters" to its corporate organization. Until now, the Company has sought to strengthen its product competitiveness through ICT solutions encompassing communication network technologies, information processing technologies, etc., with a focus on developing new solutions and expanding current solutions. Going forward, in order to respond to the increasingly diverse needs of the future, under the new headquarters MHI will concentrate on expanding its digital strategies, digital platforms and digital transformation (DX) promotion functions.

Fig.1 Digital innovations incorporating MHI’s core competences

Fig.2 DX supporting joint solution creation with the customer

Fig.3 Functions of the Digital Innovation Headquarters

MHI Group's Unique Digital Innovations

To carry out the Company's shift in orientation, in addition to pursuing intelligence and autonomous operation in the machine systems provided by its group companies, MHI will pursue "smart connections" by coordinating the machine systems vital to society and adding intelligence to social systems, in a quest to achieve secure social infrastructures.

MHI already has a solid record in digital plant operation control (DIASYS Netmation) and remote monitoring and automated plant operation (TOMONI). These and other DX infrastructure technologies have given the Company accumulated expertise in modeling and simulation technologies, based on extensive research, development and field verification; data collection and analytics technologies, derived from operation and maintenance based on abundant operational experience; and AI technologies that have been applied in diverse products and systems. In addition, through integration of security technologies cultivated through the Company's defense products, etc., MHI aims to provide solutions in safety and security.

In recent years MHI Group has set its target on introducing not only individual new technologies but also technologies that enable digital optimization and operation of multiple products as a package. This solution concept has been named "SigmaSynX"(1). The objective here is not to collect and analyze data from multiple customers, but rather to achieve comprehensive digital optimization of multiple plants and machines operated by a specified customer.

Going forward, using MHI Group's unique operational data relating to digital technologies, the Company will provide new digital value by accelerating "smart connections" between products and digital technologies.

Outline of the new organization

The new headquarters is being established to powerfully drive forward the Company's digital business.

The new headquarters will focus on strategic functions by making decisions concerning the digital strategy directions of the entire MHI Group, building digital-driven infrastructure and operating across divisions, developing DX human resources, and overseeing governance, resource optimization, etc.

The new headquarters will target further value creation through cross-divisional use of digital assets and ecosystem building, and will undertake cross-organizational promotion of use of software and other digital product-related modular designs and digital platforms.

The new headquarters will address development of digital services and applications relating to customer contacts in the business segments; and agile development functions(2) in integrated monitoring, operation, and other digital platforms; and also focus on promoting digital experience and digital platform development.

(1) SigmaSynX is MHI's standard platform for synchronizing and coordinating diverse machine systems. It is an amalgamation of digital technologies for achieving optimal operation by making machine systems intelligent. www.mhi.com/news/210316.html?style=preview
(2) Agile development is a method for undertaking system or software project development. Development is carried out through repeated installation and testing in small units, rather than treating a system as one large unit.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
