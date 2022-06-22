Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 09:11 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Plato Data Intelligence Plato Blockchain Announces the Launch of 'Minting the Future' Podcast The global broadcast show was conceived by and will be hosted by award winning producer and on air host Adryenn Ashley.

Washington, D.C., June 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Plato Blockchain is pleased to announce the launch of the "Minting the Future" television show. The global broadcast show will be hosted by Adryenn Ashley, an award winning producer and on-air host.



Ashley, who also created the show, said it shares the title with her book "Minting the Future," which is scheduled to be published in the near future.



Ashley has over 30 years' experience in the industry, both in front of and behind the camera. From shooting her first feature film in 8 days that went on to win awards around the globe for 2 years, to launching a TV development platform to give content creators greater control that put her talk show "Wake Up" on national broadcast television in 4 months, passion and an eye for what's next have populated the projects that she has championed.



Today, Ashley's unique perspective mentoring startups and advising global investment firms is applied to the world of NFTs and Blockchain. She is a sought after international speaker and has interviewed most of the top names in blockchain, many of whom will appear on the show.



Show Topics will include:

- Blockchains of the Future

- Security vs Anonymity

- Hackers and Rugs

- Benefit and Use of DAOs

- NFTs - Securities or Utilities

- Play to Earn Gaming

- Sovereign ID



As Ashley noted, "Minting the Future" is best described as "infotainment." "The first edition of the book in 2017 was focused on entrepreneurs and how they could use ICO's to fund their startups," she said.



"With this edition, it's about building unstoppable unapologetic decentralized applications, and how the future will look when blockchain gives users rights to their data and ownership of their assets. The show will give viewers insights that will demystify the technology, as well as the numerous opportunities in the industry."



The show will be presented by Plato Technologies, the cross-chain Gateway to the world of Decentralized Gaming, Streaming and Metaverse experience. Plato connects the technology sector with investors and uses AI and machine learning to curate data for the users.



Delivered via a multi-platform distribution and streaming on CrowdedTV (Ashley's former startup that she's transformed into a DAO), App and Video Podcast, the show's audience has a potential reach of over 600 million households.



About Adryenn Ashley, Speaker/TV Host/Pundit/Crypto Evangelist



Adryenn Ashley is a serial entrepreneur, speaker, and investor. As a Startup Advisor her advice is sought after, whether for her abilities to viralize a global conversation, or increase a company's revenue while streamlining costs. Her expertise ranges everywhere from breaking into banks (security testing in the 1990's), to being one of the first females in AI in the 2000, giving Ashley decades of experience in navigating the bleeding edge of what's next. Ranked the #1 Woman in Blockchain Influencer in 2019 and having recently regained her ranking, she has spent more than a decade immersed in blockchain, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality.



To receive information about the 'Minting the Future' Podcast TV Show launch, please contact: info@getme.press





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Plato Data Intelligence

Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain, Technology, NFTs

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

