Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 23, 2022
Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 10:12 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHIET's Indian Subsidiary MVDE Achieves Cumulative Production of 200,000 Industrial-Use, Small Diesel Engines
- Steady Sales Supported by Highly Durable, High-Quality Product -

Continues to meet customers' growing needs and aims to boost sales via its global network.

TOKYO, June 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, announces that its subsidiary in India, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-VST Diesel Engines Pvt. Ltd. (MVDE)*, has achieved a cumulative production of 200,000 units of industrial-use, small diesel engines. This achievement was made possible by the acknowledgement of the engine's durability in harsh environments and the manufacturing quality originated in Japan, as well as the high demand for engines to be used in industrial applications including agricultural equipment and generators.


MVDE is a subsidiary of MHIET, established in 2007 as a joint venture with V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd. (VTTL), a local agricultural machinery manufacturer. MHIET holds a 96.8% stake in the company, and VTTL 3.2%. MVDE's diesel engines are trusted by OEMs of agricultural machines, generators and other equipment around the world and reached a cumulative production total of 100,000 units in 2018. OEMs in India have been focusing not only on the domestic market, but also Europe and other markets, resulting in a steady increase in the sales of MVDE engines.

Taking advantage of the momentum from reaching this milestone, MHIET and MVDE strengthen the sales, procurement, manufacturing and aftersales service further to respond to the growing demand in the Indian market and other markets by utilizing its global network.

*For more information on MVDE, visit https://www.mhi.com/group/mvde/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
June 20, 2022 13:32 HKT/SGT
MHI to Establish New "Digital Innovation Headquarters" to Transform Customer Business Models through "Smart Connections"
June 16, 2022 15:09 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Signs Decarbonization Agreement for Hydrogen Fuel Conversion with Leading Egyptian O&G Refinery ANRPC
June 13, 2022 13:35 HKT/SGT
MHI Group to Begin Demonstration Testing of Automated Valet Parking System Using AGV Robots at Outlet Mall in Chiba
June 10, 2022 09:12 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Completes Conceptual Design of VLGC Enabling Conversion of Main Fuel from LPG to Ammonia
June 10, 2022 08:50 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Begins Mass Production of ZSX and ZS series for the European Market in June
June 8, 2022 10:52 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Acquires Approval in Principle (AIP) from France's Classification Society for Spherical Cargo Tank System for LCO2 Carriers
June 8, 2022 09:05 HKT/SGT
MHI Commences Feasibility Studies on Use of Ammonia for Power Generation in Indonesia
June 3, 2022 17:44 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Receives Two 2022 "Demand Side Management Awards" for Contributions to Power Load Leveling, Energy Savings and Environmental Protection
May 31, 2022 15:51 HKT/SGT
Yokogawa and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to Undertake AI-enabled Robot System Project for the Nippon Foundation - DeepStar Joint Research & Development Program
May 18, 2022 19:36 HKT/SGT
MHI-MS Introduces the New "MC" Flexo Folder Gluer: The Latest Innovation from the World's Leading Industrial Firm
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       