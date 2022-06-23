Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 23, 2022
Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 11:11 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
GAC Honda Begins Construction of New EV Production Plant

BEIJING, CHINA, June 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned Honda subsidiary in China, announced that GAC Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC Honda), a Honda automobile production and sales joint venture in China, began construction of its new EV plant, taking a forward step in establishing a suitable EV production system and capability in preparation for an increase in the number of EV models in its product lineup.

Overhead view of rendering of GAC Honda's new EV plant

GAC Honda's dedicated EV production plant will be newly constructed on a lot with the size of 400,000m2 within the Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China. The plant is targeted to begin operation in 2024 with an annual production capacity of 120,000 units.

With an initial investment plan of 3.49 billion R.M.B., the plant will proactively pursue sustainable initiatives including the use of solar power and other renewable energy sources. Moreover, by adopting a number of advanced production technologies, GAC Honda will strive to make it a highly efficient, smart and low-carbon EV plant.

In China, Honda is planning to introduce 10 e:N Series EV models by 2027. GAC Honda?s new EV plant will become a symbolic production operation that supports a broad EV lineup that GAC Honda will roll out in the coming years. It also will serve as a core operation of Honda EV production in China, together with the new EV plant which will be built by Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. (Dongfeng Honda) and is planned to begin operation in 2024.

In 2024, when both the GAC Honda and Dongfeng Honda new EV plants become operational, Honda will have a total base annual automobile production capacity of 1.73 million units.

Honda will continue to accelerate its electrification efforts toward the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050 and offer attractive products that go beyond customer expectations.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3Qx7lpn.


Source: Honda
