TOKYO & JAKARTA, June 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga) and PT JCB International Indonesia (JCB), as a subsidiary of JCB International Co. Ltd., launched the CIMB Niaga JCB OCTO Card Digital Credit Card in Jakarta, on 22nd June 2022. This credit card with digital or virtual technology was developed in line with the rapid growth of demand for online transactions and credit card technology. The Digital Credit Card provides a number of improvements. It enables the user to apply for CIMB Niaga JCB OCTO Card Digital Credit Card anytime and anywhere, and it also provides a safer and easier payment method for online transactions by using a one-time password (OTP).



Director of Consumer Banking CIMB Niaga Noviady Wahyudi said, "CIMB Niaga continues to innovate to develop digital customer experience by integrating various products and services into the OCTO Mobile Super App, making it easier for people to meet their financial needs. Recently, we innovated to present the CIMB Niaga JCB OCTO Card Digital Credit Card, which provides a comprehensive digital transaction experience for users," said Noviady.



Meanwhile, President Director of PT JCB International Indonesia, Takumi Takahashi, said, "The launching of this new Digital Credit Card shows our successful collaboration with CIMB Niaga and our commitment to cater to the demand for digital transactions in Indonesia. We believe with this new Digital Credit Card, customers can experience the uniqueness of JCB."



The issuance of the CIMB Niaga JCB OCTO Card Digital Credit Card is an initiative of CIMB Niaga and JCB to provide an easier, faster and safer online transaction experience. All transactions will be verified by entering a random two (2) digit OCTO Mobile PIN, and online transactions at most online merchants that have implemented 3D secure security are protected by a one time password (OTP) sent to a mobile phone number registered with the Bank. These features minimize the risk of online fraud and losses due to card theft. Customers also have the option to immediately block their CIMB Niaga JCB OCTO Card Digital Credit Card via the CIMB Niaga OCTO Mobile.



With the fast online application process for the Digital Credit Card, customers will have easier and instant access to their credit cards at the time of payment, without the hassle of carrying a physical credit card. Overall, this new Digital Credit Card is a convenient and hassle-free way to do transactions instantly.



The main features and benefits of this Digital Credit Card include 10% cash back for online transactions through the CIMB Niaga OCTO Mobile, a free installment fee with a 3 month tenor for minimum retail transactions of Rp 500,000, and a free annual fee. For detailed information, please visit: https://www.cimbniaga.co.id/id/personal/kartu-kredit/octo-card.



CIMB Niaga JCB OCTO Card Digital Credit Card customers can use the Card with the above features and benefits at more than 100 thousand offline and online merchants in Indonesia.



About CIMB Niaga



CIMB Niaga was established under the name of Bank Niaga in 1955. Approximately 92.5% of CIMB Niaga's shares (including those owned by PT Commerce Kapital of 1.02%) are owned by the CIMB Group. CIMB Niaga offers complete banking products and services, both conventional and Sharia, through a 428 office network as of 30 June 2021, consisting of 358 branch offices, 37 Digital Lounges and 33 Mobile Branches. CIMB Niaga has 12,389 employees (consolidated) as of June 30, 2021.



CIMB Group is the second largest financial services provider in Malaysia and one of the leading universal banking groups in ASEAN. The products and services it offers include consumer banking products and services, investment banking, Islamic banking, asset management and insurance. CIMB Group is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, and operates in all ASEAN member countries (Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Brunei, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, and the Philippines). In addition to the ASEAN region, CIMB Group has also established offices in China, Hong Kong, India, Sri Lanka, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Korea. CIMB Group's shares are listed on Bursa Malaysia through CIMB Group Holdings Berhad. As of 30 June 2021, the group has a market capitalization value of USD 11.1 billion.



About JCB



JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 39 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/



