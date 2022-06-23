

SMEStreet Foundation with the support from MSME Ministry, Govt of India, EDII- Ahmedabad, NSIC is excited to introduce SMEStreet GameChangers Forum 2022 is set to start on Theme of Acknowledging Role of Indian MSMEs in 5 Trillion Dollar Economy Chase NEW DELHI, June 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - While the nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav this year, this World MSME Day, We are excited to bring this year’s season of SMEStreet Game Changers Forum. As you know, we, at SMEStreet is working in the area of MSMEs’ upliftment and development since 2014. Our aim is to ensure an optimised contribution of MSMEs in developing the Economy. This year, the core theme of SMEStreet Game Changers Forum 2022 is acknowledging the Role of MSMEs in chasing the Target of 5 Trillion Dollar Economy. In this bid, we are conducting the inaugural webinar of the SMEStreet GameChnagers Forum 2022 on June 27th 2022 at 4:30 PM. These webinars will focus on highlighting opportunities for MSMEs which can help MSMEs maximise their Contribution to the Chase of 5 Trillion Dollar Economy Target. Chief Guest of the Inaugural Session of SMEStreet GameChangers Forum 2022 will be Shri BB Swain, Secretary, MSME Ministry, Government of India. He will speak on his ministry’s vision and plan for Indian MSMEs in achieving next-level economic growth and build a strong momentum towards PM Shri Narendra Modi’s Vision of India, which is an economic leader for the world and becoming a 5 Trillion Dollar Economy.



And we at SMEStreet are committed to making the best out of every single opportunity to recognise the MSMEs’ Potential and contribute in making the MSME ecosystem proactively for MSME Development through knowledge sharing.



"MSMEs in India are at a very critical period. We have witnessed which we never wanted to see in our lives in the COVID era. But, now, the demand of the time is to look beyond the challenges and move ahead. Explore opportunities and evaluate every single possibility which can make your business a better one. With this initiative we aim to highlight and acknowledge contemporary trends and opportunities that are existing for the MSME sector. The entire activity of SMEStreet Game Changers 2022 will add to the previous two-years of game changing activity for bringing a positive curve into MSMEs' growth story," says Faiz Askari, Founder and Editor of SMEStreet. SMEStreet GameChangers Forum 2022 The Forum is aimed to highlight, showcase and recognize the potential of the Indian MSMEs and for the Indian MSMEs. An interactive showcase of knowledge and networking for MSMEs will emphasize opportunities and explain the roadmap to achieve those opportunities. In this initiative, we will highlight and showcase opportunities for MSMEs to explore growth which will not just transform their respective businesses but also make their contribution in making India- A Truly a World Leading Nation from the perspective of MSMEs Landscape. Key Supporting Agencies and Organizations Ministry of MSME, Govt of India

NSIC

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad

Lexcomply

SMEStreet Foundation

Almond-Virtex Global Organizations Supporting SMEStreet GameChangers 2022 UNISMO, Bahrain

AASGON, Africa- Europe

United Nations Global Compact

GGIS, United Kingdom Key Activities at SMEStreet GameChangers Forum 2022 Series of Webinars

SMEStreet Report: Industry 4.0 A m ong Indian MSMEs

Podcasts

Thought-Provoking Articles

MSME Success Stories

Opportunity Showcase for Startups The Impact Over 3.5 Million CXOs from MSMEs are expected to witness this event series through various digital media platforms including SMEStreet.in Live Streaming on SMEStreet.in Facebook – facebook.com/smestreet.in Youtube – SMEStreet ViewPoint Social Media Broadcast at

1600 Hrs (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, June 27th 2022 About SMEStreet GameChangers Forum 2021 Started in 2020 after the COVID outbreak, SMEStreet GameChangers Forum is a campaign to recognise the influencers who contributed a strong, proactive and smart strategy in pursuit of growth. SMEStreet featured SMEStreet GameChangers 2020 List naming Union Minister MSME, Shri Nitin J Gadkari And UP’s MSME Minister Shri Siddharth Nath Singh among India’s key influencers (GameChangers) who contributed significantly in transforming the pandemic crisis into an opportunity for MSMEs to fightback from COVID. The SMEStreet GameChangers Forum 2021 witnessed Union Minister, Hon’ble Shri Nitin J Gadkari as the Chief Guest and Governor of Kerala, Hon’ble Shri Arif Mohammad Khan as the Guest of Honour of the SMEStreet GameChangers Forum 2021 on June 19th 2021. The list of personalities includes Shri Nitin Gadkari, MSME Minister, Govt. of India, Shri Siddharth Nath Singh, MSME Minister for Uttar Pradesh Govt., Mr. Vinai K Saxena Chairman of KVIC/ (Now Lt. Governor of Delhi), Shri Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov, Mr. Nikhil Arora Managing Director of GoDaddy, Shri Arun Kumar Jha, DG NPC and Mr. Tejas Goenka of Tally Solutions are among top listed Game Changers of SMEStreet GameChanger 2020 List. About the Inaugural of SMEStreet GameChangers Forum 2021 SMEStreet GameChangers Forum Inaugural Session on June 15 2021 Key Highlights of the Inaugural Session of SMEStreet GameChangers Forum Union MSME Minister, Hon’ble Shri Nitin Gadkari delivered Special Keynote Session

Governor of Kerala, Hon’ble Shri Arif Mohammad Khan delivered a Special Inaugural Address on MSME Entrepreneur Motivation.

Shri BB Swain, Secretary MSME participated and delivered his vision & Plan for MSME development.

Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari made a remarkable Announcement of Easing out the MSME Registration Process a t the SMEStreet GameChangers Forum.

Distinguished Industry Leaders Participated in the Event. Youtube Link: youtu.be/2t99VxqGgyE About SMEStreet



Started in 2014, SMEStreet is an ecosystem for MSMEs and Startups which are aiming to grow to the next level. This knowledge driven platform is beyond just a media, it aims to highlight opportunities that are existing for small businesses and it also provides a guided approach for MSMEs to chase and capitalize those opportunities.



