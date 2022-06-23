Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 23, 2022
Thursday, 23 June 2022, 09:18 HKT/SGT
Source: Smoore Holdings
SMOORE International Wins 5 All-Asia Executive Team Awards in Institutional Investor including Most Honored Company

HONG KONG, June 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The world's largest manufacturer of vaping device - SMOORE International Holdings Limited ("SMOORE" or the "Company", collectively referred to as the "Group" with its subsidiaries, stock code: 6969.HK) announced its recognition as the "Most Honored Company" and the third place in the consumer sector among 138 nominated consumer companies in the 2022 Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team Ranking, which was released by Institutional Investor, a prominent financial magazine worldwide. SMOORE also won several awards in categories, including No.2 in Best ESG, No.3 in Best CFO, No.2 in Best IR Program, and No.2 in Best IR Professional.


Institutional Investor was founded by Gilbert E.Kaplan in New York in 1967. It is a world leader in corporate governance and IR research. Institutional Investor LLC is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC Group, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 250 share index. For over 50 years, Institutional Investor has recognized people and firms for excellence. Every year, buy-side analysts, portfolio managers and sell-side analysts from global top financial institutions are invited to rank the best performing public companies in corporate governance and investor relations management. The integrity of Institutional Investor's rankings and awards have earned the highest regard in the industry. Each resulting release is heatedly discussed by the capital market as an influential reference. In the 2022 ranking, 5,524 buy-side analysts and sell-side analysts gauged a total of 1,612 nominated public companies in 18 sectors regarding core dimensions, such as financial information disclosure, corporate governance and investor relations. In total, 46 companies were granted the coveted Most Honored Company recognition.

Since its listing in 2020, SMOORE has highly valued IR management. The Company is committed to efficient and smooth communication with the capital market through professional, timely and comprehensive communication and disclosure. During the pandemic, SMOORE manages to keep effective communication through various ways such as earnings releases, brokerage strategy conferences, reverse roadshows, regular investor meetings and product launches, which is highly recognized by the capital market.

In addition, SMOORE continues to reinforce its ESG strategy and position sustainable development as an important part of daily operation and business decision-making. SMOORE was rated as A-level in MSCI ESG Indexes in January 2021, which is maintained in the latest edition. Winning the title of "Best ESG" of Institutional Investor is an important recognition of SMOORE's practices in sustainable development, social responsibility and corporate governance. In 2021, SMOORE reduced the greenhouse gas emission intensity and water consumption intensity by 16% and 9.4% respectively on a year-on-year basis. As SMOORE strives for a "zero-carbon enterprise", the Company set four major goals: carbon neutrality in scopes 1 & 2 by 2050, 30% of total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030, properly dispose of waste and encourage recycling, making full use of water resources to reduce water consumption. Moreover, in the past few years, the Company has been proactive in all kinds of community activities, including youth education and development, flood relief, community engagement, poverty alleviation and pandemic control. The Group invested over CNY 11.3 million in public welfare activities in 2021, with employees participating in volunteer work for more than 500 hours and a total of over 3.46 million training hours.

Chen Zhiping, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SMOORE, says "the winning of multiple important awards from Institutional Investor is a recognition of SMOORE's business performance, corporate governance, ESG and IR. Going forward, SMOORE will keep acting proactively in IR management and perform better. We will continue to adhere to the strategy of long-term and technological leadership, focusing on building the world's leading vaping technology platform and creating long-term value for customers, partners, employees, shareholders and the society."

About SMOORE
Founded in 2006, SMOORE is a global leader in atomization technology solutions, covering reduced-risk products, medical, pharmaceutical, and beauty atomization technologies.

With inter-disciplinary atomization research and a diverse product portfolio, SMOORE is committed to becoming an advanced platform, and aspired to make life better. According to Frost & Sullivan, SMOORE is the world's No.1 in the vaping device market with 22.8% global market share in 2021.



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Smoore Holdings
Sectors: Electronics
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
