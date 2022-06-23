Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 23, 2022
Thursday, 23 June 2022, 16:54 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing announces team setup for Nurburgring Endurance Series

TOKYO, June 23, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) will compete in Rounds 4 and 6 of the N?rburgring Endurance Series (NLS(1)). Although TGR has decided not to participate in this year?s 24 Hours of N?rburgring Endurance Race(2), it will refine people and cars, and continue its pursuit of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars through domestic testing and participation in the NLS with a view toward next year and beyond.



N?rburgring is a demanding course that is 25km in length, has a maximum altitude difference of 300m, and features 172 corners. The N?rburgring 24 Hours Race, which TGR competed in from 2007 to 2021, with the aim of "refining people, refining cars," represents the roots of TGR. The mechanics and engineers, who are Toyota employees, aim to test the cars to their limits and learn how to make them better than ever by gaining experience under even harsher conditions than testing and evaluations conducted on regular test courses. This valuable experience is subsequently fed back into the development of all kinds of vehicles.

NLS Round 4 (to be held on June 25) is a 4-hour endurance race and will feature drivers Tatsuya Kataoka, Hiroaki Ishiura, Masahiro Sasaki, and Takamitsu Matsui. NLS Round 6 (to be held on September 10-11) is a 6-hour endurance race held over two days for a total of 12 hours of racing(3).

TGR will compete with the LEXUS LC and the new GR86. The LC will be refined through the investment of a significant amount of advanced technology that will be used in future production vehicles, centered around body rigidity, aerodynamic development, and suspension technology. The new GR86 is competing for the first time at N?rburgring. It is equipped with a 2.4-liter engine that is more powerful than the previous model and will take on the challenges of the world?s most demanding course.

(1) Nurburgring Langstrecken Series
(2) Event dates (May 28-29, 2022) conflict with major races in Japan, which would hinder the team preparation and setup
(3) Drivers for NLS Round 6 will be decided at a later date
(4) A member of Toyota Motor Corporation


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
June 22, 2022 16:36 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces July Production Plan
June 17, 2022 16:14 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing into Africa to defend Safari crown
June 16, 2022 17:58 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Adjustments to Domestic Production in June and July
June 14, 2022 10:33 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing wins fifth Le Mans 24 Hours
June 6, 2022 10:25 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing with positives to take from Sardinia
June 2, 2022 21:10 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Fighting for Fifth Le Mans Crown
June 2, 2022 12:32 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Storage Battery System for Residential Use Based on Electrified Vehicle Battery Technology
June 2, 2022 10:59 HKT/SGT
Toyota and Woven Planet Have Developed a New Portable Hydrogen Cartridge Prototype
June 1, 2022 21:03 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Premieres Japanese-market GR Corolla RZ and 2-seater, Enhanced-performance GR Corolla Morizo Edition
May 31, 2022 10:01 HKT/SGT
Signing of a Basic Agreement between Futaba Town, Namie Town, AEON TOHOKU, and Toyota for the Establishment of a Wide Area Mobile Retail Business in Specified Reconstruction and Revitalization Bases
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       