

Singapore, June 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Restrictions have been mostly lifted and family or friendly gatherings are back on the menu! While dining out is an option, nothing beats the cosy atmosphere of a homely get-together where friends and family get to bond over fresh home-cooked meals. However, it may have been a while since hosting the last dinner party. Fret not, Bosch Home Appliances is here to make sure your kitchen is in good fighting shape to tackle any party or gathering! If you need to beef up your kitchen, you're in luck. From now on until 31 July, Bosch Home Appliances is running special promotions covering most product categories. It's time to catch the wave and buy a new one! Pizza Party! Definitely a big hit for the crowd, young or old. Making your own customised pizza is the easiest way to let your creativity run wild in the kitchen and would definitely be the highlight of any home party! From dessert pizzas to savoury pizzas, the options for creating a recipe that is uniquely yours are endless. But first things first, be sure to clean your oven door seal! Oven doors may not close properly if your door seal is damaged or dirty. Say no to power trips! If you haven't been using your oven, heat it up at 100 degrees Celsius for 5 mins and gradually increase it to 150 degrees Celsius and 200 degrees Celsius before use. This helps to prevent power trips from the build-up of moisture within. If you feel like your current oven could use an upgrade, Bosch Home Appliances has got you covered as well. Here are two shortlisted products with the biggest price jump: For the full product category, please refer to our brochure. What's Under the Hood? Not many people realise this but a good-looking cooker hood does tie the whole kitchen together. Also, a lot of the time the cooker hood is the main culprit when people find a bad odour coming from their kitchen. This is definitely something you want to avoid happening when you invite guests over to have a cook-off or a potluck. To keep it looking good and smelling good, Bosch Home Appliances recommends cleaning the outer surface with a stainless steel cleaner to prevent corrosion and cosmetic deterioration. Using a degreaser solution or soap to clean and dry the metal grease filter at least once or twice a month is highly recommended too. If you feel your hood could use a little upgrading to bring some new life to the kitchen, here is what Bosch has got for you: For the full product category, please refer to our brochure. Don't want an after-party nightmare? Check your dishwasher now! Sometimes there is no round 2, instead, it is time to get down and dirty with clean-up! This is anyone's least favourite part of a party, but Bosch Home Appliances is here to make the process less painful. That way, you won't have to dread hosting another get-together all because of the clean-up afterwards or even during the party itself. To make the cleanup process as smooth as possible, using a full load is the only way to go. Fully enjoy your get-togethers and let your dishwasher do all the work. Cleaning efficiency is a priority, especially with a full load of dishes. Maximise your clean-up time by simply loading your dishes according to instructions. This way, you use minimum time to achieve the best results. If you want to be even more time-efficient as well as space-efficient, these items from Bosch are what you need: For the full product category, please refer to our brochure. Revive the party spirit at home with Bosch Home Appliances today! Bring your family and friends together again with our Great Singapore Sales HERE. You may download the necessary images from the virtual media kit here. About Bosch The name Bosch is known worldwide as a symbol of excellent quality and reliability. For more than 85 years now, its home appliances have also honoured this claim: Bosch is Europe's leading household appliances manufacturer. Its products are based exclusively on the real requirements of modern households. Thanks to trendsetting technology and surprisingly simple solutions, they effortlessly achieve perfect results and simplify everyday life. In addition, high quality, precisely finished materials, and a timeless, internationally acclaimed design ensure noticeable quality and sustainability. A recognised high service quality cements the trust of the user in the brand and underpins the Bosch guiding principle, "Invented for life". For media enquiries, please contact:

