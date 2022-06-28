Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Tuesday, 28 June 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Panthera Growth Partners (PGP)
Panthera Growth to Raise US$250 Million Second Fund to Back Tech Companies
Target for first close achieved

Singapore, June 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Panthera Growth Partners (PGP), a Singapore-based tech-focused growth investment firm, today announced the first close of its second Fund, having secured commitments for more than half of the target raise. The fund's target has been set at USD 250 million, and is expected to be reached by end of this fiscal year. The fund will offer up to 100% of fund commitments in co-investment opportunities.

Shilpa Kulkarni, Founder and Managing Partner, Panthera Growth Fund

The Fund's investment objective is to partner with next generation consumption and enterprise services businesses with vast growth potential. The Fund's capital will be invested in companies that have achieved product market fit and are seeking to accelerate market growth. The Fund will deploy approx. USD20 million on average in 10-12 individual portfolio companies across India and Southeast Asia.

Backed by institutional investors from India, EU and USA, Fund II will seek to back entrepreneurs who typically employ market transformational ideas propelled by technology. Fund II has been formed to build upon the investment track record and philosophy of the firm by focusing upon investments in growth stage technology-enabled companies that are, or are poised to become, leaders in their respective markets.

Panthera was founded in 2021 and its Fund I, which raised $84 M from global institutional investors, is largely deployed across sector leading companies such as BigBasket, Pepperfry, Zivame, OfBusiness, etc.

Shilpa Kulkarni, Founder and Managing Partner, Panthera Growth Fund, said, "We are a growth equity investor focused on revenue-generating enterprises that are building scalable businesses having achieved product-market-fit. At Panthera, we believe that operating thought partners are as just as important as capital at this growth stage. With our teams' experience of investing and operating companies in the startup ecosystem since more than two decades, we look to support entrepreneurs and management teams as they embark on an ambitious growth journey."

About Panthera Growth Partners

Panthera Growth Partners is a sector specialist investment firm investing exclusively in cutting edge technology leveraged businesses. We are differentiated by our sector specialization, deep network of operational resources and industry relationships, systematic value creation process, and strong execution capability.

For more information, visit www.pantheragp.com

Media contacts:
Mumbai: Snigdha Nair - Snigdha.nair@adfactorspr.com
Singapore: Namrata Sharma - namrata.sharma@adfactorspr.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Panthera Growth Partners (PGP)
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, PE, VC & Alternatives, ASEAN, Local Biz, Startups
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
China Wantian Announces its Annual Results  
June 28, 2022 20:56 HKT/SGT
HKTDC launches brand-new exhibition model EXHIBITION+  
June 28, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Argentine President Fernandez meets with Gotion High-tech chairman Li Zhen  
June 28, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Gotion High-Tech intends to invest in a production base in Europe with an annual production capacity of 18GWh  
June 28, 2022 17:32 HKT/SGT
Leon Fuat Berhad Shareholders Vote to Pass All Resolutions at AGM  
June 28, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech Launches the AFM100 Pro High-Sensitivity Scanning Probe Microscope System with Improved Detection Sensitivity  
Tuesday, June 28, 2022 3:51:00 PM
Perseverance Asset Management: long bias and fundamental bottom-up strategy  
June 28, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Hokkaido University and NEC conclude an agreement for developing spatial sensing to combat the spread of illness  
Tuesday, June 28, 2022 2:53:00 PM
Panthera Growth to Raise US$250 Million Second Fund to Back Tech Companies  
June 28, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu global survey demonstrates how 'digital first' approach helps to accelerate sustainability transformation  
Tuesday, June 28, 2022 11:26:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Future of Digital Banking & Customer Experience 2022
28  -  29   June
Intercontinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ESI Singapore
5  -  7   July
Singapore
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
DIA CoRE Singapore Annual Meeting 2022
12  -  13   July
Singapore
2nd Annual Clean Power & New Energy 2022
20  -  21   July
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
FUTURE MOBILITY ASIA 2022
20  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       