SEOUL, S.KOREA, June 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO which has recently expanded its services to the US, was today awarded the Best Biologics CRO Award at a ceremony as part of 11th Biologics Manufacturing Korea, the 6th Cell & Gene Therapy World East Asia, and the 3rd BioLogistics World Korea conferences (29th - 30th June 2022) which attract more than 300 representatives from Korea's top biopharmas, vaccine manufacturers, and biologics companies.



Novotech Country Managing Director Sanghee Kim said the Korea team was extremely pleased to receive this award in recognition of the clinical excellence provided to clients in the biologics sector.



Novotech Vice President Global Head Clinical Services Yooni Kim also said: "Novotech's Asia-Pacific and US teams support cost-effective expedited clinical research with world-class data and the most advanced technology including solutions that enable acceleration of clinical trials across the regions."



Novotech now has a workforce of ~2,500 clinical trial professionals across Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Greater China, Southeast Asia, India, South Africa and the US.



Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said: "The focus on Asia-Pacific for biotech clinical research over the past five years makes the region the fastest-growing clinical trial destination with China being the leading location for new trials followed by the US. Asia-Pacific offers a compelling solution for expedited clinical trials especially in oncology with its vast patient populations, less competitive clinical trial landscape, and world-class KOLs, in addition regulatory reforms have accelerated approval processes. The expansion into the US provides US-based expertise and infrastructure for our US clients wanting trials in APAC and the US, and for our APAC clients wanting US clinical programs. Clients will receive a seamless service, with a unified approach to systems and SOPs," Moller said.



About Novotech Health Holdings



Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Novotech") is the leading Asia-Pacific and US biotech specialist CRO. Novotech has integrated labs and phase I facilities and provides drug development consulting and clinical development services across all phases. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 4,000 clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Novotech is well-positioned to serve biopharma clients conducting clinical trials in Asia-Pacific and the US. For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact



