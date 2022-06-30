Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 30, 2022
Thursday, 30 June 2022, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CortDAO
CortDAO Racing W Series Team Launches NFT Initiative To Supercharge Women's Participation In Motorsports

Hopes to raise GBP1million with initial release; proceeds go to team sponsorship and CortDAO's W Series investment

LONDON, June 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Women have been historically underrepresented in motorsport due to the lack of funding and opportunity. CortDAO, in partnership with W Series, is looking to change that dynamic. By appealing to the Web3 community and a growing women's motorsports fanbase, CortDAO is launching its first-ever series of NFTs, with its proceeds to be invested in W Series.

CortDAO was founded by Michael Livingston with the mission to build a community-led platform that could authentically promote female racers and further women in motorsports. The first step of its mission was to launch a team in W Series, the world's first free-to-enter single-seater motor racing championship for women. Unveiled in March, the CortDAO Racing W Series Team now competes in the 2022 season of W Series and is preparing for the upcoming round at Silverstone, UK, alongside the F1 Lenovo British Grand Prix this weekend.

CortDAO is looking at new ways to involve the Web3 community in its crowdfunding ventures, as well as engage with corporate sponsors who believe in its mission. With W Series Round 4 around the corner, the focus is now on releasing CortDAO's first-ever NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to secure additional investment. Launching on 30 June - a total of 10,000 NFTs depicting two bespoke CortDAO Racing assets (5,000 NFTs of each design with a unique identifier from 1 to 5,000) will be issued. The two designs, created by Team Quantum Punks, will be 3D virtual depictions of the limited-edition racing helmets of team drivers Marta Garcia (21, ESP) and Fabienne Wohlwend (24, LIE).

One-third of the proceeds from the sale of CortDAO NFTs will go towards sponsorship of the team, and two-thirds of the proceeds will go towards CortDAO's investment in W Series Limited at the last traded price. CortDAO is looking to raise GBP1milion in this initial release, and in time, CortDAO will offer purchasers the opportunity to convert each NFT into a token.

Michael Livingston (Founder CortDAO)
"We have had many people wanting to assist in growing W Series and women's racing and have tried to price our NFTs as affordable as possible to our fanbase. Our NFTs will bring fans closer to the action and allow them to feel a sense of pride as their money will go towards supporting women struggling to succeed in a male-dominated sport. CortDAO will not receive any profits from the sale of its NFTs, so our intentions are genuine. The proceeds after costs will flow to W Series so that purchasers will be helping not only CortDAO and our brilliant drivers, Fabienne Wohlwend and Marta Garcia, but also the whole W Series."

Follow:
Instagram // Discord // TikTok // Twitter // OpenSea //

Contact:
Email: contact@cortdao.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CortDAO
Sectors: Automotive, NFTs
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
World Blockchain Summit (WBS) Returns to Singapore with an In-Person Event  
Thursday, June 30, 2022 4:17:00 PM
JLMAG Awards the First SGS PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Declaration Certificate in the Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry   
June 30, 2022 13:56 HKT/SGT
MHIENG's First Compact CO2 Capture System Goes into Commercial Operation at Biomass Power Plant in Hiroshima  
Thursday, June 30, 2022 1:44:00 PM
Mazda Production and Sales Results for May 2022  
Thursday, June 30, 2022 12:33:00 PM
Tianda Pharmaceuticals Annual Results 2022  
June 30, 2022 11:40 HKT/SGT
EC Healthcare and Yoho Group Form Strategic Partnership  
June 30, 2022 11:06 HKT/SGT
CortDAO Racing W Series Team Launches NFT Initiative To Supercharge Women's Participation In Motorsports  
June 30, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
Avantor Named Best Company for Upstream Processing and Single-Use Solutions at BMK 2022  
June 30, 2022 10:42 HKT/SGT
Indonesian calls, messages at G7 Summit  
June 30, 2022 07:00 HKT/SGT
Jacobson Pharma Announces FY2022 Annual Results  
June 29, 2022 23:20 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ESI Singapore
5  -  7   July
Singapore
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
DIA CoRE Singapore Annual Meeting 2022
12  -  13   July
Singapore
2nd Annual Clean Power & New Energy 2022
20  -  21   July
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
FUTURE MOBILITY ASIA 2022
20  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       