  • Thursday, June 30, 2022
Thursday, 30 June 2022, 12:33 HKT/SGT
Source: mazda
Mazda Production and Sales Results for May 2022

HIROSHIMA, Japan, June 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for May 2022 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in May 2022 decreased 30.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in May 2022]
CX-5: 16,879 units (down 15.9% year on year)
CX-30: 4,893 units (up 42.1%)
CX-9: 2,733 units (down 34.7%)

2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in May 2022 decreased 10.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in May 2022]
MAZDA3: 7,720 units (down 5.0% year on year)
CX-30: 7,658 units (down 7.3%)
MAZDA2: 3,698 units (down 28.6%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in May 2022 decreased 36.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 2.1% (down 1.3 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 2.2% total market share (down 0.6 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2022]
MAZDA2: 848 units (down 36.9% year on year)
CX-5: 813 units (down 2.0%)
MAZDA3: 341 units (down 64.6%)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in May 2022 decreased 52.7% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in May 2022]
CX-5: 11,274 units (down 46.2% year on year)
CX-30: 2,350 units (down 38.7%)
CX-9: 1,992 units (down 53.8%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda's global sales volume in May 2022 decreased 41.9% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in May 2022]
CX-5: 21,392 units (down 45.3% year on year)
CX-30: 12,379 units (down 41.6%)
MAZDA3: 11,353 units (down 43.3%)


Press release summary
