Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 1, 2022
Thursday, 30 June 2022, 17:23 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
MC and Maruha Nichiro Agree to Establish New Joint Venture in Salmon (land-based)

TOKYO, June 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and Maruha Nichiro Corporation (Maruha Nichiro) are pleased to announce our agreement to establish a new joint venture company, ATLAND Corporation (ATLAND), that will specialize in the land-based production of salmon. ATLAND will be established in Nyuzen town of Toyama prefecture in around October 2022.1

The investment ratio of ATLAND will be MC 51% and Maruha Nichiro 49%. Following the establishment of the company, a land-based aquaculture facility with a capacity of 2,500 tons (live weight equivalent) will be constructed in Nyuzen town, with the aims of starting operations in 2025 and completing the first delivery in 2027.

MC and Maruha Nichiro have been discussing the joint promotion of this project since March 2021. This project is expected to help develop a sustainable and stable land-based production system, efficient digital-tech-based operations, local production for local consumption, and progress in decarbonization. Our companies are both dedicated to leveraging our strengths and businesses to simultaneously generate economic, environmental and societal value.

Local Production for Local Consumption of Salmon
There are few suitable locations for conventional salmon aquaculture, due to the need for year-round low seawater temperatures, mild weather and wave activity. For those reasons, the vast majority of the world's farmed salmon is produced in Norway and Chile, but expectations are that global demand for this high-quality animal protein will continue to grow in the future. The aim of our joint project is to create a local-production-for-local-consumption business model in Japan's salmon industry.

Low-Carbon, Carbon-Free / Digitalization
This business model is expected to produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to the practice of importing fresh salmon to Japan by air from salmon-farming countries.
In addition, land-based aquaculture that uses Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)2 is highly compatible with digital technologies. These systems use advanced water-treatment technologies to control and manage the farming environment. By employing these methods, we aim to take advantage of AI and IoT to stabilize production, and otherwise optimize our own salmon farming operations.

Water Resources in Nyuzen Town
ATLAND's facility uses ground water originating from the Kurobe River and deep seawater3 from the Toyama bay. Deep seawater is characterized by its cleanliness and low, stable temperature, which makes it possible to operate the facility by reducing the amount of energy required to create a water environment suitable for land-based production.

1. Completion of this project is subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities.
2. This model of land-based salmon aquaculture involves using special technologies to circulate water in and out of tanks where the fish are raised. The water is treated, removed of waste, and cleaned before it is pumped back into the tanks. This creates a controlled environment that supports health and welfare of the salmon throughout the growth cycle.
3. In Toyama prefecture, a large amount of low-temperature "Japan Sea Proper Water" exists at depths of 300m or more.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Sectors: Agritech, Food & Beverage
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation/

Mitsubishi Corporation
June 24, 2022 17:22 HKT/SGT
Murata and Mitsubishi Agree on a Cooperative Framework for Working Toward a Carbon-Neutral Society
May 24, 2022 09:10 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation signs Participation Agreement with Sempra Infrastructure, TotalEnergies, Mitsui for Carbon Sequestration Project in Louisiana
May 23, 2022 10:15 HKT/SGT
Project-Finance Agreement Signed for MC-Hokuden Hydro Power Alliance
May 20, 2022 19:19 HKT/SGT
MC and Morgenrot Enter into Capital and Business Alliance
May 20, 2022 09:55 HKT/SGT
MC and Kurashiki City Sign Regional Development Agreement
Apr 25, 2022 10:46 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Invests in Climate-tech through Breakthrough Energy Catalyst
Apr 19, 2022 10:37 HKT/SGT
Joint Feasibility Study on the Commercialization of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Mar 24, 2022 16:39 HKT/SGT
Toyobo and MC Agree to Establish New Joint Venture in Functional Materials
Mar 15, 2022 08:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation, Kaluza, and Miraiz to Launch Initiative for Decarbonising Mobility in Japan
Mar 4, 2022 14:37 HKT/SGT
Bosch, Mitsubishi Corporation and BPSE Team Up to Empower Electrification of Commercial Operating Fleet by Providing Battery Insight
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       