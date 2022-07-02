Friday, 1 July 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PT Pertamina Indonesia recommends Energy Transition Policies at B20 ESC Meeting

JAKARTA, July 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The B20 Energy, Sustainability, and Climate (ESC) Task Force has drafted recommendations and policy actions on global energy transition during the 5th call meeting that was held virtually on June 21, 2022.

Deputy Chair of the Energy, Sustainability and Climate Task Force Agung Wicaksono speaks at the B20 Side Event: Energy, Sustainability & Climate Task Force, held virtually on Tuesday, June 21 (ANTARA/HO-PT Pertamina)

According to the Task Force's deputy chair, Agung Wicaksono, the recommendations and policies have been intensively discussed by the members for the last five months, and the drafts mark the end of the journey of the planning process.



"It is truly an honor and privilege for me to convene the last Task Force Call Meeting today, and especially for all members who have been present to share their thoughts and bright ideas and dedicate themselves to the goal solutions of co-financing the global energy sustainability and climate change issues," Wicaksono said in a statement released Wednesday.



On the same day during a side event held in Rome, Italy, Wicaksono also said that the Task Force had worked closely in advancing global cooperation, which is an important element in drafting policy recommendations.



"I believe our Task Force is one of the most anticipated and enthusiastic in this B20 event because up to this date, we have received more than hundreds comments and inputs from all of us. It is not an easy task to incorporate all valuable perspectives and ideas into the policy drafts," he added.



The fifth draft is the result of a meticulous decision to accommodate, integrate, and simplify ideas so that they can be attainable.



"Furthermore, after the last meeting, we have also included the KPIs and SDGs monitoring, as well as the final policy drafts. However, we would like to inform you that this fifth draft cannot be altered substantially," Wicaksono said.



Meanwhile, the Policy Manager of the B20 ESC Task Force Indonesia, Oki Muraza, announced the last three policy recommendations, the first is to increase the global cooperation in accelerating the sustainable energy transition by reducing the intensity of carbon energy use through various channels.



"The main highlights in this recommendation are promoting energy efficiency, creating coal-fired power plants in gradual stages, reducing emissions from sectors that are difficult to reduce, facilitating financing to developing countries, and innovating climate technology," Muraza said.



The second recommendation is to increase global cooperation to ensure a just, orderly, and affordable transition to sustainable energy use in all developed and developing countries.



"(Through) running an orderly transition in primary energy sources, involving the participation of MSMEs in the energy transition, preparing for the transition of the workforce, and implementing sustainable mining practices," he said.



Lastly, the third recommendation is to increase global cooperation to extend the access to consumers and their ability to utilize clean modern energy.



"We must develop integrated energy solutions so that the access to clean energy can be reached to the level of household and MSME, as well as carrying out a broad energy transition," Muraza said.



The all three policy recommendations mentioned will be brought further to the B20-G20 Dialogue in July, and later be included the policy formulation at the G20 Indonesia Presidency 2022.



