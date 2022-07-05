Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Monday, 4 July 2022, 19:13 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Exito
Register for the Course! 5th Edition of Global CX Summit India Physical Conference on July 7

INDIA, July 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - After successful 4 editions of Global CX Summit, Exito (www.exito-e.com/) is all set to host another milestone event - which serves as an ideal platform to enhance the experience to latest insights in "Orchestrating a Holistic CX Strategy". The agenda is carefully curated to address challenges faced along multiple touch points, helping you overcome various silos. Through engaging panel discussions, insightful keynotes and immersive networking sessions, the event is sure to incite both thought and action at your organization. 5th Edition GCX India (https://globalcxsummit.com) is meticulously curated in alignment with the above initiatives. The summit provides an ideal opportunity to connect, learn and network with like-minded peers from various enterprises of India.


The event will be elated with insightful sessions by the qualified speakers hosting a vast experience in the customer experience domain. An exclusive one-day closed door conference hosting 120+ CX Heads, CMOs, CDOs, Contact Center heads, etc to discuss the best practices on customer experience from various enterprises of India.

Speakers like Zeenat Mongal, VP & Head Of CX, ICICI Lombard, Hari Shankar Mishra, Sr Vice President - Customer Experience, Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd, Dharmarajan K, Chief Business Officer - Beauty, Tata CliQ, Ankit Goenka, Senior VP, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd, Mayank Jain, Group Digital Customer Initiatives, Aditya Birla Capital, among many others will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the Summit.

Event registration has commenced for Delegates (bit.ly/3acaN8x) and Sponsors.

- The delegates will be exposed to in-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops - practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy.
- The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.
- Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to network and connect with. Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues on the 7th of July 2022.

Register Today to engage at this grand event as the slots are filling up fast.

To know more about the event, https://globalcxsummit.com/.

About Exito

We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Exito
Sectors: Trade Shows, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Mitsubishi Power Receives Serial Contracts from Taiwan Power for Large-Scale Modification of GTCC at the Datan Power Plant  
Tuesday, July 5, 2022 12:23:00 PM
AIIB Commits US$100 million in CEL Infrastructure Investment Fund II  
July 5, 2022 10:22 HKT/SGT
QualityKiosk and BrowserStack Announce Partnership Extension to the US, EMEA and APAC  
July 5, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
Metabook Launches Web3 / Metaverse Reserve System  
July 5, 2022 06:54 HKT/SGT
Register for the Course! 5th Edition of Global CX Summit India Physical Conference on July 7  
July 4, 2022 19:13 HKT/SGT
Perfect Medical Announces Final Results for FY2021/22  
July 4, 2022 13:13 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Now Supports Staking of ORBS on Polygon Network  
July 4, 2022 10:30 HKT/SGT
Ausnutria: Adjusted Channel Strategies in Response to Market Changes and Committed to Long-Term Development  
July 4, 2022 09:07 HKT/SGT
How Technology Contributes to Economical Gaps in Southeast Asia   
July 4, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesian peace mission on Russia-Ukraine conflict  
July 3, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ESI Singapore
5  -  7   July
Singapore
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Global CX Summit
7   July
India
DIA CoRE Singapore Annual Meeting 2022
12  -  13   July
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit, Singapore 2022
14   July
Singapore
2nd Annual Clean Power & New Energy 2022
20  -  21   July
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
FUTURE MOBILITY ASIA 2022
20  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Cyber Security Summit Indonesia
21   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Manufacturing IT Summit, South Africa
27   July
Johannesburg, South Africa
BFSI IT Summit
5   August
Mumbai, India
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
Digital transformation Summit Saudi Arabia 2022
10   August
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       