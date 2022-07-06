Wednesday, 6 July 2022, 14:20 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Sevens Atelier Limited Sevens Atelier - Luxury Design and Build Consultancy, embarks on next phase of growth as a listed entity - To provide a premium "white glove" service for an increasing number of discerning homeowners in Singapore

- Increasing demand for its turnkey services, spanning from pre-purchase inspections of premium landed properties, to designing and building of luxury real estate

- Ancillary services include pre-leasing consultations of business spaces for clients in the food and beverage industry

Singapore, July 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Sevens Atelier Limited (the "Company" or "Sevens Atelier") would like to announce today its completion of the proposed acquisition of Sevens Creation Private Limited's Design and Build business. This will propel forward the Company's vision of a comprehensive and innovative Design and Build consultant for premium landed properties in Singapore.



Headquartered in Singapore, Sevens Atelier taps on the expertise of a holistic in-house execution and advisory team, establishing itself as a premier Design & Build solutions provider with an innovative edge in the premium landed property space. The Company boasts a proven track record of notable design-build projects in prime residential districts, such as Orchard Rd, East Coast, Bukit Timah and Sentosa. Sevens Atelier is well-poised to build trust with its clients and continuously elevate their artisanal capabilities in the Design and Build space.



As landed property prices in Singapore are expected to remain firm, if not experience an upward trend , demand for design consultancy services is also expected to face a corresponding increase, offering potential growth opportunities for the Company.



Key services that will be offered and enhanced by the Company will include Redevelopment and Reconstruction as well as pre-purchase inspection of the homes. Going beyond consultation services for landed properties, as ancillary services to the Design and Build focus, Sevens Atelier will also provide access to pre-leasing consultation services for multinational companies and established players in the food and beverage industry, which will cover minute details such as lighting, furnishing, to turnkey visualisations, without the pressure of prematurely committing to the business space. Sevens Atelier is also set to launch 7s Meta Virtual Homes - to further integrate the physical and virtual aspects of home-building via an immersive 3D experience of virtual reality that will digitally enhance the Design and Build process.



Commenting on the Company's listing status, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Sevens Atelier, Mr. Jeffrey Hong said, "Luxury homes are both a financial and emotional investment, and we wish to operate as a comprehensive concierge service for our clients, leveraging on decades of real estate experience and network to build their dream homes. We are confident that Sevens Atelier will revitalise the home-building and luxury design consultancy space, as we continue to enhance our key offerings through investments in innovative digital solutions."



About Sevens Atelier Limited (SGX:5EW)



Sevens Atelier is a Catalist Board-listed company on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) offering full-fledged consultancy services in the Design & Build industry, including pre-leasing consultations of business spaces and pre-purchase inspections of premium landed properties in Singapore. From consultation to completion, they provide turnkey services to their premium clients. Sevens Atelier is a BCA-certified solutions provider in the Design and Build arena with the goal to constantly improve and evolve. Their artisanal capabilities are a hallmark of their commitment to their clients.



