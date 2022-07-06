Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Wednesday, 6 July 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT
ReviewRumble 2022 Award Winners - Purapeel

SYDNEY, July 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PuraPeel Aesthetics wins the 2022 Award for best aesthetics business.


The ReviewRumble annual awards recognize products and services that have been rated highly by the ReviewRumble community.

These awards are completely independent. Any listing can qualify to win an award as long as it meets the judging criteria below.

How are award winners determined?

To be eligible for an award, a product or a service must meet these requirements:
- Listed on the ReviewRumble website for consideration for an award
- In business for at least a year
- Minimum average rating of 4.1 stars online
- Ten or more approved reviews written and approved over the last five years

From this nomination list, the ReviewRumble team performs qualitative analyses and metric comparisons to calculate a 'sentiment score' to determine a category winner. In particular, the proportion of five-star to one-star reviews is taken into account, with more weight being given to reviews written in the last 12-months. In cases where the sentiment score is very close, we may award multiple listings within the category.

2022 Award Winner

PuraPeel Aesthetics is a clinic that offers skin treatment. Tania Quan is the founder of PuraPeel. Quan and her team discovered the PuraPeel treatment which is now one of the most popular treatments in Australia.

PuraPeel treatments provide deeper cleansing and extractions with suction that would otherwise have to be done manually.

About PuraPeel Aesthetics

A state-of-the-art facial treatment system that offers a multi-functional Hydra-Dermabrasion machine and advanced technology all in one.

PuraPeel Aesthetics components are made available to the highest specifications while partnering with industry leaders to create advanced medical-grade products that work in synergy with our PuraPeel devices.

Contact details:
Tania Quan
0449 788 289
https://www.purapeelaesthetics.com/

SOURCE: PuraPeel Aesthetics


