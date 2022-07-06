Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 7, 2022
Thursday, 7 July 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Planview
Global Portfolio and Work Management Leader Planview Expands with Asia Pacific Headquarters in Singapore; Two Asian Tech Veterans to Lead Regional Operations out of Singapore
- Vishal Dhawan named Managing Director and President for Asia Pacific; Harsh Vardhan named Head of Strategy, Marketing and Alliances for Asia Pacific
- Expanded Asia Pacific team will strike partnerships to meet growing demand for advanced software solutions in areas of enterprise agile planning and digital transformation

SINGAPORE and AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management, today announced the establishment of its regional headquarters in Singapore. The expanded Asia Pacific operations will support the growing demand for software solutions to accelerate agility and business transformation.

The business disruptions accelerated by global events over the past year, together with major changes in work culture, processes, and business demands, have exposed the weaknesses of 'digital transformation' initiatives around the world, including in Asia.

Despite investments in new technology and methodologies, disconnects in the operating environment have shown that many of these transformation initiatives have fallen short, Razat Gaurav, Chief Executive Officer at Planview, said at the launch of its regional headquarters.

"After a surge in digital transformation investments for over a decade, most transformation initiatives have failed to yield the rapid insights, innovation, and deep connectivity needed to respond to the multiple challenges faced in recent times.

Business initiatives have become more complex across multiple locations, with shorter business cycles and much less predictability. It's critical that employees across the business can see how their work connects to the organisation's strategic outcomes and are enabled to make fast decisions on the front lines while staying on point strategically. To do so, the C-suite needs software that can facilitate agility, empower, measure individual and team outcomes, and offer visibility, all while achieving a holistic vision," Gaurav said.

Named a leader in both the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools[1] and the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management[2], Planview addresses these gaps through solutions that enable strategic alignment to support organizations on their transformation journeys.

Planview was acquired for US$1.6 billion in December 2020 by TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, and TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm. In the last six quarters, Planview has acquired four companies to enhance its leadership in how companies drive on-strategy delivery at speed and accelerate the achievement of what matters most.

The launch of the APAC office is taking place just days after Planview completed its acquisition of Tasktop, a pioneer and leader in Value Stream Management (VSM). Based in Vancouver, Canada, Tasktop was founded by Dr. Mik Kersten, author of best-selling Project To Product: How to Survive and Thrive in the Age of Digital Disruption with the Flow Framework. Kersten is now Planview's Chief Technology Officer.

After completing the Tasktop acquisition, Planview now has 1,300 employees, more than 4,500 customers, and over 2.6 million users worldwide.

Planview's operations in the region will be led by Managing Director and President for APAC, Vishal Dhawan, and Head of Strategy, Marketing and Alliances for APAC, Harsh Vardhan. The former is an Indian national and a Singapore permanent resident and the latter is a naturalised Singaporean.

"Our expanded footprint in APAC will allow us to support global clients at a time of increasing business activity in the world's fastest-growing economic region. We already have major customers in Australia and Southeast Asia, and will increase our presence through partnerships with consulting and transformation firms, as well as global systems integrators," said Dhawan. "We also intend to collaborate with Asian institutes of higher learning to help build future leaders equipped to handle agile planning."

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools by Bill Blosen, Mike West, Keith Mann, Deacon D.K. Wan, Akis Sklavounakis, Hassan Ennaciri, and Sarah Davies, April 25, 2022.
[2] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management by Anthony Henderson and Daniel Stang, April 18, 2022.

About Planview

Planview has one mission: to build the future of connected work. Our solutions enable organizations to connect the business from ideas to impact, empowering companies to accelerate the achievement of what matters most. Planview's full spectrum of Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions creates an organizational focus on the strategic outcomes that matter and empowers teams to deliver their best work, no matter how they work. The comprehensive Planview platform and enterprise success model enables customers to deliver innovative, competitive products, services, and customer experiences. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with locations around the world, Planview has more than 1,300 employees supporting 4,500 customers and 2.6 million users worldwide. For more information, visit www.planview.com.

Media inquiries
pr@planview.com


Global Portfolio and Work Management Leader Planview Expands with Asia Pacific Headquarters in Singapore; Two Asian Tech Veterans to Lead Regional Operations out of Singapore  
