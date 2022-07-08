Monday, 11 July 2022, 18:59 HKT/SGT Share: SHKP Shopping Malls Clinch 1 Gold and 3 Silvers at 2022 ICSC MAXI Awards -- East Point City, Landmark North, Park Central, Mikiki and other malls are the only awarded SILVER shopping centres in Hong Kong

-- Harbour North is the only mall in Hong Kong to win GOLD trophy

-- Creative campaigns driving sales amid the pandemic demonstrate all-round strategies

HONG KONG, July 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Twelve major shopping malls under Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) including East Point City, Harbour North, Landmark North, Park Central and Mikiki have been flexing their creative muscles amid the pandemic with out-of-the-box campaigns as well as all-encompassing promotion and marketing strategies both online and offline. Their outperforming promotion campaigns have gained recognition at the 2022 MAXI Awards with one gold and three silver awards, and are the only winners from Hong Kong among the global application.

'LINE FRIENDS WORLD FEASTival' by SHKP 8 malls

'Let's Paw-ty in Art Gallery: Cat Art & Dog Art Series' by Harbour North

'City Escape - Korea Winter Carnival' by Park Central

'ULTRAMAN Experience Lab' by Mikiki

Fiona Chung, Director of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate (Sales and Leasing) Agency Limited, was delighted by the results

The MAXI Awards given by the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) have long been regarded as the 'Oscars of shopping centres' - coveted industry awards bestowing the highest honour. For this year, eligibility for the awards has expanded to cover shopping centres all over the world, pitting them against each other for the same awards.



'LINE FRIENDS WORLD FEASTival' by eight of the SHKP shopping malls, 'City Escape - Korea Winter Carnival' by Park Central and 'ULTRAMAN Experience Lab' by Mikiki, were each a silver winner in the Experiential category. Harbour North was awarded a gold winner with its critically-acclaimed campaign 'Let's Paw-ty in Art Gallery: Cat Art & Dog Art Series', marking the only Hong Kong shopping centre for the gold trophy in the Experiential category.



Fiona Chung, Director of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate (Sales and Leasing) Agency Limited, was delighted by the results. 'The 12 major shopping malls of SHKP embraced the challenges posed by the pandemic and turned them into opportunities. We formulated campaigns which were as innovative as they were attention-grabbing. We offered a quality and novel customer experience to attract footfall. We stepped up promotion efforts and expanded the coverage, which in turn brought a significant increase in business takings. The international recognitions are a great encouragement to the teams. The 12 shopping malls of SHKP will continue offering brand-new interactive experiential activities in the future, bringing a better leisure and shopping experience to customers.'



SHKP created buzz and charted a way out of the pandemic through campaigns that captivated Hong Konger

Informed by aptly formulated strategies, SHKP's 12 major shopping malls launched campaigns geared towards popular tastes and preferences to stay ahead in the local market. Through twin promotion efforts from both online and offline, the shopping malls harnessed the power of digital marketing, social media and membership programme 'The Point App' to promote their campaigns.



Harbour North was aware of the topic that is near and dear to Hong Kong people - their love for pets. It, therefore, launched 'Let's Paw-ty in Art Gallery: Cat Art & Dog Art Series', which curated renowned artwork reimagined with cats and dog portraits from America. The campaign introduced pet art to the community and raised public awareness of loving cats and dogs. KOLs catering to different audiences were invited to check in with the art installations, which garnered momentum on social media and became the talk of the town. The snowball effect helped establish the pet-friendliness for the shopping mall.



Eight shopping malls across Kowloon and the New Territories, namely East Point City, Landmark North, Mikiki, PopWalk, life@KCC, Chelsea Heights, K-Point and Blossom Garden, jointly launched the wildly popular 'LINE FRIENDS WORLD FEASTival' amid the pandemic, where customers could enjoy the famous sights from around the world. Innovative interactive mobile games with AR technology brought an exceptional virtual world public with generous prizes attracting footfall. These events, which spanned various shopping malls, created synergy and buzz.



Mikiki's 'ULTRAMAN Experience Lab' was launched to coincide with ULTRAMAN's 55th anniversary and to rekindle the fond memories of the superhero character. The event space was transformed into the training ground of ULTRAMAN, with classic scenes from the animation and interactive experiences connecting ULTRAMAN fans of all ages. Customers could take the slow-motion videos shot on 360 degree panoramic camera and shared on social media, thus achieving word-of-mouth publicity.



In view of the travel ban, Park Central launched 'City Escape - Korea Winter Carnival' where Korea aficionados were able to experience the romantic Korean winter in Hong Kong, extending the trend of 'pseudo-tourism'. The virtual reality games enhanced customers' experience, and the usage of technology added to the enjoyment while minimising physical contact in times of pandemic.



Four Awards Won by 12 SHKP Shopping Malls in 2022 ICSC MAXI Awards

'Let's Paw-ty in Art Gallery: Cat Art & Dog Art Series' - Harbour North

Experiential > Shopping Centers under 500,000 sq. ft. - Gold

'City Escape - Korea Winter Carnival' - Park Central

Experiential > Shopping Centers under 500,000 sq. ft. - Silver

'ULTRAMAN Experience Lab' - Mikiki

Experiential > Shopping Centers under 500,000 sq. ft. - Silver

'LINE FRIENDS WORLD FEASTival' - East Point City, Landmark North, PopWalk, Mikiki, life@KCC, Chelsea Heights, K-Point and Blossom Garden

Experiential > Joint Centers - Silver







