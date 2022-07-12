Tuesday, 12 July 2022, 01:00 HKT/SGT Share:

TrueFi powers WOO X's institutional services through decentralized loans to verified clients The DeFi credit protocol launches its first non-stablecoin portfolio, with loans managed by WOO X

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, July 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - TrustToken, the core team responsible for building the leading unsecured lending protocol TrueFi unveils its collaboration with WOO X, a zero-fee digital asset trading platform incubated by Kronos Research, the leading digital asset quant company and market maker. WOO X will use TrueFi to support its institutional services by issuing loans to its clients through the protocol.



The amount of value locked into the smart contracts powering decentralized finance (DeFi) services soared in 2021, and despite some fluctuations in the first months of 2021, the ecosystem is still very much in the green year-on-year. While lending has emerged as one of the most lucrative DeFi applications for both retail and institutional clients, decentralized lending protocols still largely have to rely on over-collateralization to avoid risks, which makes the service capital-inefficient. With its total of more than $1 billion loans originated in 2021, TrueFi ups the DeFi lending game by enabling loans to verified institutional borrowers through its lending protocol.



WOO X will rely on TrueFi as the lending protocol of choice for uncollateralized loans to its institutional clients in its native WOO token, making it TrueFi's first non-stablecoin portfolio. WOO DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization working to foster the growth of the WOO Network, will provide the tokens for the loans, with all yields returning to the WOO DAO. The financial institutions trading on the WOO X platform have been verified through KYC measures, and the loan principal will only be released into their WOO X wallets. Due to TrueFi's protocol technology, this type of transparency will show WOO token holders where DAO funds are moving.



The uncollateralized lending program follows an update of WOO X's staking program, which now allows institutional clients to stake 600,000 WOO tokens to trade without fees through the platform's API. The update has prompted demand for WOO loans among financial institutions looking to gain access to the service fast and with reduced risk exposure.



"Uncollateralized on-chain lending is the most capital-efficient credit a financial institution can get," says Rafael Cosman, CEO of TrustToken. "Our first non-stablecoin portfolios are further testimony for how versatile TrueFi lending can be, supporting any digital assets at all--Bitcoin, Ether, and other top coins are also very much a possibility. We are excited to be reimagining loans for the 21st century as we work to push TrueFi's total originated loans to $10 billion."



"The institutional interest for crypto is soaring, and readily-available capital is one of the key conditions for big players to delve deeper into the space, especially in the current climate," says Ran Yi, Chief of Ecosystem at WOO Network. "We are thrilled to be partnering with TrueFi to grant institutions fast and efficient credit through DeFi's first uncollateralized lending protocol. By giving traders more flexibility, we enable more usage of the network, which ultimately benefits the entire ecosystem."



About TrustToken



TrustToken is building the protocol for global lending. TrustToken's TrueFi protocol brings uncollateralized lending and credit scoring on-chain, offering borrowers the highest possible capital efficiency at competitive rates, while offering lenders the broadest marketplace of financial products in DeFi. TrueFi has completed over $1B in loan originations with a perfect record of repayment.



The company's TrueCurrencies are the world's first independently-verified, fully collateralized stablecoins, trading on top exchanges like Binance, Huobi, and OKEx, generating billions in monthly trade volume. TrueCurrency users enjoy lightning-fast transactions, the lowest transaction costs of any stablecoin, easy exchange to and from fiat currency, and obsessive customer service.



Start using TrueFi at https://truefi.io, or learn more about TrustToken products at https://trusttoken.com.



For interested borrowers or asset managers looking to build financial products on TrueFi, please contact ryan.rodenbaugh@trusttoken.com.



About Kronos Research



Kronos Research is a leading quantitative trading company and cryptocurrency market maker, headquartered in Taipei. Founded in 2018, it grew its daily trading volume to about $5 billion per day while working to build an infrastructure for democratizing investment and trading with both traditional and crypto-assets. WOO X is its digital asset trading platform listing a wide array of coins and tokens, as well as futures contracts pairing $PERP against a variety of popular digital assets. The exchange relies on the WOO Network for liquidity, with WOO DAO working to foster the development of the ecosystem.



For more information, visit https://kronosresearch.com/





