Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Tuesday, 12 July 2022, 14:36 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
Honda Launches All-New Civic Type R Teaser Page on its Company Website
- Short Teaser Video Released on Official Honda YouTube Channel -

TOKYO, July 12, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today launched a teaser page on its company website to release initial information on the all-new Civic Type R, which is scheduled to go on sale this fall. Honda will hold the world premiere of the all-new model on Thursday, July 21, 2022 (Japan time).

Civic Type R

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Honda Civic Series, which went on sale on July 12, 1972, and the Type R brand will celebrate its 30th anniversary in November of this year, starting from the NSX Type R model launched in 1992. Honda is grateful for the many customers and fans who supported the Civic Series and Type R brand to date and will continue taking on challenges to offer pleasant surprises to its customers.

All-new Civic Type R short video is available for viewing at the following URL.
URL: https://youtu.be/WVyPjS3BO7I (Japanese version)

Honda is planning to release more information on the dedicated all-new Civic Type R pages within its company website.
URL: https://www.honda.co.jp/CIVICTYPE-R/new/ (Japanese only)

The world premiere of the all-new Civic Type R will be available for viewing on the official Honda YouTube channel at the following URL, with streaming starting at 11:00 am on July 21, 2022 (Japan time).
URL: https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR (Japanese version)


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
June 24, 2022 09:42 HKT/SGT
Honda Joins Sustainable Aviation Fuel Review Panel
June 22, 2022 11:11 HKT/SGT
GAC Honda Begins Construction of New EV Production Plant
June 16, 2022 15:30 HKT/SGT
Sony and Honda Sign Joint Venture Agreement to Establish New Company, "Sony Honda Mobility Inc.", to Engage in Mobility Business
Apr 26, 2022 15:52 HKT/SGT
Honda Joins the "30 by 30 Alliance for Biodiversity" in Japan
Apr 26, 2022 11:17 HKT/SGT
Dongfeng Honda to Begin Sales of All-new e:NS1 EV Model
Apr 21, 2022 16:35 HKT/SGT
Honda Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Teito Motor Transportation and kokusai motorcars as Part of Aim to Launch Autonomous Vehicle Mobility Service in Central Tokyo
Apr 12, 2022 12:02 HKT/SGT
Summary of Honda Briefing on Automobile Electrification Business
Apr 7, 2022 11:31 HKT/SGT
All-new Civic Type R Sets New Lap Record at Suzuka Circuit
Apr 6, 2022 10:18 HKT/SGT
GM and Honda Will Codevelop Affordable EVs Targeting the World's Most Popular Vehicle Segments
Mar 15, 2022 13:24 HKT/SGT
Honda to Install Stationary Fuel Cell Power Station on California Campus as First Step Toward Commercialization of Zero-Emission Backup Power Generation
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       