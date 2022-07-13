Wednesday, 13 July 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Malaysian Genomics Forms Partnership for Expansion in Saudi Arabia Group to collaborate with United Doctors Hospital for genetic screening tests and cell therapies

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (Bursa: MGRC, 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with United Doctors Hospital (UDH) for collaboration in genomics and cell therapies.

Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics

UDH, located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is accredited by the Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions. UDH has also won numerous awards for social responsibility, including the King Khalid Award for Social Responsibility in 2018, and is certified with the SA8000, the world's leading social certification programme, by Social Accountability International (formerly known as Social Accountability Accreditation Services), a United States-based charitable organisation, in 2016.



Under the partnership, which is valid for three years, Malaysian Genomics and UDH will take the necessary steps to encourage and promote cooperation in the sales and marketing of genetic screening tests and cell therapy products; collaboration in research and development (R&D), and other areas of cooperation in the genomics and cell therapies to be mutually decided by both parties.



Encik Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics, said, "This strategic partnership with UDH enables us to expand the geographical reach of our products and services beyond Malaysia to the Middle East and North Africa region. It will also enable us to collaborate on R&D with various domain specialists to enhance our suite of genetic screening tests and cell therapies."



Dr. Hefny Moustafa Hefny, Medical Doctor at UDH, said, "Among the areas being explored by Malaysian Genomics and UDH are opportunities to develop genetic screening tests for hereditary conditions and diseases that are prevalent in the Middle East or Northern Africa, which may be different from other parts of the world."



Malaysian Genomics is actively expanding its business-to-consumer channels as part of the Group's growth strategy. The Group recently acquired a 51% stake in kidney dialysis operator Aquahealth Sdn Bhd to offer personalised kidney care that also involves nutrition management, lifestyle changes, and genetic testing. It is also collaborating with AirAsia's Asean Super App online shopping platform and Speedoc to provide genetic screening services.



Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad: 0155 [BURSA: MGRC] [RIC: MGRC:KL] [BBG: MGRC:MK], http://www.mgrc.com.my/





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad

Sectors: Daily News, BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

