Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Wednesday, 13 July 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad
Malaysian Genomics Forms Partnership for Expansion in Saudi Arabia
Group to collaborate with United Doctors Hospital for genetic screening tests and cell therapies

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (Bursa: MGRC, 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with United Doctors Hospital (UDH) for collaboration in genomics and cell therapies.

Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics

UDH, located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is accredited by the Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions. UDH has also won numerous awards for social responsibility, including the King Khalid Award for Social Responsibility in 2018, and is certified with the SA8000, the world's leading social certification programme, by Social Accountability International (formerly known as Social Accountability Accreditation Services), a United States-based charitable organisation, in 2016.

Under the partnership, which is valid for three years, Malaysian Genomics and UDH will take the necessary steps to encourage and promote cooperation in the sales and marketing of genetic screening tests and cell therapy products; collaboration in research and development (R&D), and other areas of cooperation in the genomics and cell therapies to be mutually decided by both parties.

Encik Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics, said, "This strategic partnership with UDH enables us to expand the geographical reach of our products and services beyond Malaysia to the Middle East and North Africa region. It will also enable us to collaborate on R&D with various domain specialists to enhance our suite of genetic screening tests and cell therapies."

Dr. Hefny Moustafa Hefny, Medical Doctor at UDH, said, "Among the areas being explored by Malaysian Genomics and UDH are opportunities to develop genetic screening tests for hereditary conditions and diseases that are prevalent in the Middle East or Northern Africa, which may be different from other parts of the world."

Malaysian Genomics is actively expanding its business-to-consumer channels as part of the Group's growth strategy. The Group recently acquired a 51% stake in kidney dialysis operator Aquahealth Sdn Bhd to offer personalised kidney care that also involves nutrition management, lifestyle changes, and genetic testing. It is also collaborating with AirAsia's Asean Super App online shopping platform and Speedoc to provide genetic screening services.

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad: 0155 [BURSA: MGRC] [RIC: MGRC:KL] [BBG: MGRC:MK], http://www.mgrc.com.my/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad
Sectors: Daily News, BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad
July 8, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Proposes Private Placement
July 6, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics to Offer First-Ever Sports-Based Tests Specific to Southeast Asian Genetic Profiles
June 23, 2022 14:30 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre to Offer Pioneering Holistic Renal Care via New Venture
June 13, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Gets Affected Issuer Status Uplifted
May 23, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Posts 212% Increase in Revenue for 3Q FY2022
Apr 28, 2022 11:30 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Supports Yayasan Seri Negara's Ramadhan Initiative
Apr 6, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Personalised Health Supplements Customised from Genetic Screening Results Offered on airasia Super App
Apr 4, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Awarded Covid-19 Surveillance Contract
Feb 17, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad Emerges as Substantial Shareholder in Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad
Feb 16, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Records Significant Increase in Revenue of RM7.63 Million
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       