Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 15, 2022
Thursday, 14 July 2022, 23:49 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mysterium Network
MEXC Global Lists $MYST by Mysterium Network, a Cryptocurrency to Fight Growing Internet Censorship Worldwide

Switzerland, July 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Major cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global has listed $MYST token by Mysterium Network (www.mysterium.network), the Swiss-based Web 3.0 company challenging the $30 billion VPN industry with its next-generation anonymity network.

Trading of the MYST-USDT (www.mexc.com/exchange/MYST_USDT) pairs opens at 12:00 p.m. UTC on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

The VPN market is estimated to reach more than $77 billion by 2026. With increasing censorship, shutdowns and surveillance online, over a quarter of the world's internet users depend on a VPN for daily internet access. Most recently in Sudan, authorities cut off access to the internet to disrupt anti-government protests being held nationwide.

Internet disruptions also come at a great cost to the global economy. In 2022, a total of over 19,000 hours of downtime cost the worldwide economy more than $10 billion.

"These kinds of internet shutdowns are becoming common practice by governments around the world. Saldy, they are increasing in number, rather than slowing down. While there are some great initiatives and campaigns to call out these abuses of power, including from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, we need to focus on building internet infrastructure and tools that are resistant to shutdowns and censorship," says Donatas Grinkas, Head of Mysterium Network.

Mysterium's open-source web infrastructure is making the internet borderless and accessible for all. The network is made up of tens of thousands of exit nodes spread across more than 130 countries. These nodes are run by everyday people using devices such as computers and Raspberry Pis to share their IP addresses to users and businesses around the world in exchange for MYST, a utility token native to the network. There are already thousands of nodes around the world earning passive income daily (https://mystnodes.com), providing a secure line of communication and access to the open internet.

This peer-to-peer marketplace lays the groundwork for all kinds of services to be built, including the project's flagship product, the Mysterium VPN (www.mysteriumvpn.com), available for Android, Windows, Mac and Linux (iOS in 2022). Developers and entrepreneurs can build encrypted, censorship-resistant tools using the open APIs, while businesses can plug into the network via the B2B service, Lavafy. Launched in 2020, Lavafy is already being used by five VPN clients.

"Regular VPNs are just a band-aid fix for what is a deeply flawed infrastructural problem, which is why we're trying to build a solution that fixes things on the deeper protocol and networking level. Peer-to-peer networks like ours allow users everywhere to easily share web resources with each other, such as storage, computing power and now internet access. The goal is to ensure information flows around the web freely, without any unethical blocks from self-interested corporations and governments," says Grinkas.

More information about Mysterium can be found at mysterium.network
Discover the dVPN at MysteriumVPN.com or run a node and earn crypto with MystNodes.com

About Mysterium Network

Mysterium Network is an open-source ecosystem of tools and infrastructure making the internet borderless and accessible for all. Founded in 2017 in Switzerland, Mysterium's protocol is designed to break virtual barriers, giving users equal access to information. Anyone can join the peer-to-peer marketplace to rent their unused bandwidth and IP address to a global community. The project's flagship product, Mysterium VPN, is available for Android, Windows, Mac and Linux.Mysterium held a successful token sale through which it raised $14 million CHF.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mysterium Network
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps, Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain, Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
MEXC Global Lists $MYST by Mysterium Network, a Cryptocurrency to Fight Growing Internet Censorship Worldwide  
July 14, 2022 23:49 HKT/SGT
Adra and Cadency by Trintech are Certified by SAP for Integration with Cloud Solutions from SAP  
July 14, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
JE Cleantech Secures More Than US$700,000 in New Orders During the First Half of 2022, Expands Capabilities into Tech Hardware   
July 14, 2022 20:20 HKT/SGT
World SD-WAN & SASE Summit Shed Light on the Need to Accelerate the Adoption of Network Infrastructure in the Middle East Region  
July 14, 2022 19:28 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Rolls Out Iconic New Silica-Rich Natural Mineral Water Bottle  
July 14, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show open at end of July  
July 14, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Relaunches Online Workshop on Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power  
July 14, 2022 15:53 HKT/SGT
Unocoin Collaborates With CleverTap to Offer Its Users Omnichannel Customer Experiences  
July 14, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Unocoin Collaborates With CleverTap to Offer Its Users Omnichannel Customer Experiences  
July 14, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Honda Launches All-New ZR-V SUV Teaser Page on its Company Website  
Thursday, July 14, 2022 1:37:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
2nd Annual Clean Power & New Energy 2022
20  -  21   July
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
FUTURE MOBILITY ASIA 2022
20  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Cyber Security Summit Indonesia
21   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Manufacturing IT Summit, South Africa
27   July
Johannesburg, South Africa
BFSI IT Summit
5   August
Mumbai, India
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
Digital transformation Summit Saudi Arabia 2022
10   August
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       