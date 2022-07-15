

Miami, FL, July 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tokened.com launched on July 11th and is now accessible to users across the US and Canada. Tokened is a highly anticipated online NFT platform where users will get the chance to win some of the world's most sought after NFT's. This platform was created for all the enthusiasts out there that feel like they missed their chance to be a part of an exclusive NFT community and want another chance. For the very first time, a premium priced digital asset could now potentially be yours for the price of a coffee. Tokened provides access to hyper-exclusive digital assets, communities, and resources, leveling the playing field for all. Changing the NFT Game Forever Tokened is revolutionizing the NFT space by granting degens the opportunity to infiltrate some of the most admired web3 communities at an affordable entry point. NFT communities that once seemed impenetrable will now be more accessible to investors on every level. Tokened exists to change lives and make dreams a reality. Embodying the principles of tokenization – opportunity, community, utility, and transparency –

Tokened is the destination that gives anyone the chance to win the most desired NFTs.

Their team handpicks projects to give away that align with their core values and show promising roadmap potential. Most only fantasize about being able to own projects with these properties considering their significant floor prices. That's where Tokened comes in – customers will gain access to digital assets with the strongest communities and most valuable utility. Tokened also serves as a platform for weekly NFT related news and education. Imagine an

inclusive community of crypto enthusiasts spanning a spectrum of experience levels, where news and insights are shared freely - making it a simple entry into web3 investments & technology. Preparing For Takeoff The initial website launch includes a Mutant Ape giveaway from the highly coveted Mutant Ape Yacht Club. MAYC is a collection of 20,000 apes that were created by exposing Bored Apes to a vial of the potent Mutant Serum. These freakish primates allow people to participate in the BAYC biological system at a lower entry point, but they are nothing short of spectacular. Yuga Labs has already made a dent in the NFT universe with their projects thus far and all NFT lovers are itching to join the community. Visit the site for a chance to win Mutant Ape Yacht Club #21692! Other prizes listed include: Meebit #794, My Pet Hooligan #2719, Invisible Friends #2244, Otherdeed For Otherside #96455 and World Of Women Galaxy #13118. Tokened will also be doing free flash giveaways with several other different up and coming NFT projects. This will be a great opportunity for smaller projects to get their foot in the door and showcase their collection to hundreds of thousands of people. Tokened takes deep pride in quality and exclusivity, so the selection process for these giveaways will be quite rigorous. Inclusion and Accessibility The goal of Tokened is to level the playing field for all individuals that are interested in the non-fungible token space. Inclusion and accessibility are at the forefront of the Tokened mission. Traditionally, NFT collectors must have an extensive understanding of cryptocurrency in order to buy, sell, and trade NFT's. Navigating the cryptosphere can be very intimidating to newcomers and might even push curious investors away. Tokened allows participants to enter the market using more traditional methods of payment such as debit or credit cards. This breaks down a major barrier in the NFT space and allows for new people to comfortably enter the ecosystem. Social Links

