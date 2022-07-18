Monday, 18 July 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

ADELAIDE, AUS, July 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - TrialWire(TM) Technology Platform, the fastest and most secure digital patient recruitment Platform for trial rescue powered by Salesforce Health Cloud, today announced the launch of its success-based recruitment plan.



With clinical budgets and investment funds tightening globally, TrialWire is supporting the biotech drug development sector with a success-based patient recruitment solution.



Designed to help manage budgets, the Success-based Plan means sponsors only pay when a person is actually enrolled in a study.



In addition, recruitment can start in under 24-hours because the Platform isn't subject to the normal lengthy approval processes.



The Success-based Plan includes all the normal benefits from the TrialWire(TM) Technology Platform:

- Dedicated secure dashboards for each Study Coordinator where they can review patient details and medical information

- Multiple dashboards per site so all Study Coordinators can see real-time progress

- Dashboards for sponsors and CROs where they can see de-identified referral status information

- Secure SMS system inside their dashboards for instant communications with the patient - book calls and screening visits

- Automated AI-Match and algorithm-driven "find and screen" patients process

- Minute-by-minute metrics for Study Coordinators showing numbers referred, contacted, screened, and enrolled at their site

- Minute-by-minute metrics for sponsors and CROs showing numbers referred, contacted, screened, and enrolled - across all sites on a study

- HIPAA compliance and all patient privacy security

- Built on the Salesforce Health Cloud

- Unlimited number of sites globally

- Available in all languages



With more than 80% of clinical trials failing to recruit patients on time, and 30% of research sites not able to meet enrollment goals - 10% of sites don't enroll any patients - TrialWire(TM) offers peace of mind for sponsors and their CROs.



TrialWire(TM) is ideal for sponsors and CROs wanting to avoid extended recruitment delays.



Request more information here https://trial-wire.com/contact/

Learn more here https://www.trial-wire.com/



About TrialWire(TM) www.trial-wire.com



TrialWire(TM) is a privately held technology company that leverages 25 years of experience in the clinical trial patient recruitment sector. TrialWire(TM), which is solving the most serious problem in the drug development sector, has a recent valuation of USD$27m.



Its mission is to end the patient recruitment crisis delaying the development of new therapies which is costing drug companies billions of dollars a day due to problems finding the right people quickly and enrolling them at the site level.



The TrialWire(TM) Platform is the most secure service (powered by Salesforce Health Cloud) that uses advanced algorithms to find the right people who are online that might be suitable for studies available on the Platform. They are invited into the Platform and taken through the AI-Match screener to determine an exact match to a study - site-based or remote/virtual. No account sign-up is required to find and apply for a study. The Platform ingests study data from approved trial registries like ClinicalTrials.Gov. It uses advanced online algorithms to find patient/trial matches based on detailed demographic and location profiles.



Key to the TrialWire(TM) success is that it finds motivated people who are actively online trying to find out more about their conditions. They can be connected to a site in under 2 minutes. These people have high retention rates. Unlike all other digital recruitment firms, TrialWire(TM) does NOT keep patient details once a study is completed - no databases so no potential privacy breaches. Sponsors are not paying for database building where patients are sent to other studies.





