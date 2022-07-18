Monday, 18 July 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC CITIC Telecom CPC Shines at Global Awards in 1H 2022 Distinguished Innovation Awards Recognizing Outstanding Professional Talents, Innovative Products and Globalization Capabilities

HONG KONG, July 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited ("CITIC Telecom", "the Group", SEHK: 1883), has always strived for new breakthroughs and innovation excellence with the motto "Innovation Never Stops" to bring new values to the digitalization development of different customers and industries. CITIC Telecom CPC has been recognized and praised by people from all walks of life for years. Its innovation excellence capabilities and innovative services have bestowed numerous awards in the first half of 2022, in recognition of its professionalism, globalization of services, high-end customer portfolio, collaborative ecosystem, and commitment in providing customers with world-class enterprise innovative solutions.

CITIC Telecom CPC is proud to be a winner of "Best Innovative Value Added Service Provider" category of CC-Global Awards 2022 organized by a leading global telecom and industry-networking platform - Carrier Community

CITIC Telecom CPC is proud to be a winner of "Best Innovative Value Added Service Provider" category of CC-Global Awards 2022 organized by a leading global telecom and industry-networking platform - Carrier Community

First Runner-up at the 3rd Alibaba Cloud AIOPS Competition

First Runner-up at the 3rd ShanDong Provincial Data Application Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. The theme is "Pedestrian recognition and tracking".

「SD-WAN Ready 2.0」certificates

"These service certifications and innovation awards are testaments to our company's innovation capabilities and the continuous efforts of our team. We strive to uphold our motto of 'Innovation Never Stops' and have determined a clear digital transformation strategy. Apart from continuous innovation and self-transcendence from technical perspective to accelerate the development of smart products and services, we also embrace 'People-oriented' core value and place a high priority on talents and customer experience by investing more resources in nurturing talent and setting up a professional team. We believe professional talents and strong capabilities are keys to intelligent thinking, innovation excellence and collaborative partnerships in developing more innovative services, accelerating digital transformation in different industries and fostering a prosperous ecosystem," said Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC.



Distinguished awards and certifications won by CITIC Telecom CPC in the first half of 2022 including:



-- Carrier Community's CC-Global Awards 2022 "Best Innovative Value Added Service Provider"

-- First Runner-up at the 3rd Alibaba Cloud AIOPS Competition

-- First Runner-up at the 3rd ShanDong Provincial Data Application Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition organized by ShangDong Provincial Big Data Bureau

-- SD-WAN fundamental service and SD-WAN value-added service obtained "SD-WAN Ready 2.0 Certificate" presented by China Communications Standards Association



Global Recognition on Intelligent Innovation



Carrier Community, a leading global telecom and industry-networking platform, has successfully hosted CC-Global Awards 2022 in Berlin, Germany in June 2022. CITIC Telecom CPC won "Best Innovative Value Added Provider" award, which is a testament to the wide recognition of the company's innovation capabilities. The award has not only affirmed the professionalism of CITIC Telecom CPC's global business team in terms of innovation services and global market development, but has also further strengthened the company's branding around the globe.



CITIC Telecom CPC's winning solution is AI-AR Remote Hand Service. The Service integrates AI and AR technologies together with CITIC Telecom CPC's AI algorithm capabilities and visual technologies, enabling field engineers and remote support team to seamlessly work together without boundaries to monitor workplace conditions via AR glasses. The Service can be applied across different types of industries, and brings unprecedented business values and new service experiences in multiple scenarios.



# Established in 2008, Carrier Community (CC) is a leading industry networking platform for wholesale telecom service providers. CC currently has over 8,000 members, representing 2,300+ telecom service operators from more than 120 countries. Global Carrier Community Meeting (GCCM) is one of its flagship events and an influential industry conference where global operators meet and share insights.



Outstanding Teams Win Again in Competitions



CITIC Telecom CPC data science and innovation professionals achieved great success in two distinguished innovation competitions.



-- Data science and innovation professionals won the First Runner-up award at the 3rd Alibaba Cloud AIOPS Competition. With "Root cause diagnosis" as the topic, the Competition focused on troubleshooting large-scale server outages, which might lead to big losses to customers. Participating teams need to analyze key logs to investigate the root cause and solve the problem during the 3-month contest. In-depth understanding of the competition topic and technologies, innovative thinking and professional algorithm capabilities have made our data science and innovation team stand out from 1,758 teams from 21 countries and regions. The expert jury panel gave the team high acclaim and recognition based on algorithmic level of analysis, innovation ability and onsite incident response capability.



-- Research and Innovation team took home First Runner Up at the ShangDong Provincial Big Data Bureau's 3rd ShanDong Provincial Data Application Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition with the theme of "Pedestrian recognition and tracking". The Competition required contestants to collect data and carry out algorithm analysis, train models, predict pedestrian identities to accomplish cross-time, cross-region and multi-camera pedestrian identity recognition. The Research and Innovation team used advanced AI algorithm, machine learning and intelligent image recognition technologies to enhance data recognition and lifecycle, and applied the technologies with surveillance cameras in different scenarios such as business environment, security protection and people search to locate specific pedestrians. The contest is of great importance to smart community development. The team's efforts in big data applications, AI algorithm, computing and innovation capabilities have been highly proven in the contest.



Professional Certifications by an Authoritative Testing Agency



CITIC Telecom CPC's TrueCONNECT(TM) Hybrid, SD-WAN fundamental service and SD-WAN value-added service passed the accreditation test from China Communications Standards Association and obtained the "SD-WAN Ready 2.0 Certificate" in last April. The certification is a testament to CITIC Telecom CPC's high service level and will drive the company to innovate continuously, enhance service levels of smart cloud, network connectivity and endpoint security, bringing excellent and professional ICT services to customers.



Continuous Innovation & Active Participation in Digital Economy



"The global economy is still hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the efforts of our strong team in winning numerous innovation and global awards in the first half of this year. CITIC Telecom CPC has always strived for intelligent innovation and has implemented the 'ICT-MiiND' development strategy. By leveraging different innovation technologies to create a more intelligent IT service management platform, empower 'cloud, network and security' products with intelligence to ensure a seamless integration of cloud and networks, a high level of data security and wide industry applications. We will seize new development opportunities in the digital economy with innovative products, services, models and ecosystems, we will keep up and meet customers' needs for accelerating their digital transformation journey" added Mr. Brook Wong.



New Talent Pool to Foster Innovation



Technological innovations require the collaboration of talents from all walks of life. CITIC Telecom CPC actively recruits talents including management trainees from university graduates, computer science and mathematics professionals, and provide them with a wide array of diversified training programs. They are strongly encouraged to participate in different innovation and R&D contests to interact with experts across all industries, share innovation project experiences and industry knowledge.



About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.



With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 19 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve multiple ICT-related certifications, including ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, we offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.



For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com



Media Contact:

Catherine Yuen

CITIC Telecom CPC

(852) 2170 7536

Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.com







Topic: Press release summary

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC

Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Cloud & Enterprise, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

