Source: AppsFlyer / Facebook Gaming
AppsFlyer launches comprehensive guide on gaming apps in collaboration with Facebook Gaming

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - AppsFlyer and Facebook Gaming have launched an exclusive playbook for gaming app marketers. Introducing Gaming Apps: Strive and thrive with AppsFlyer and Facebook Gaming on iOS 14+, this playbook will set clear pathways and set gaming app marketers up for success.

In today's privacy-first era, gaming app marketers are constantly navigating the evolving landscape with updates to performance marketing strategy, while planning to stay ahead of the curve. Particularly to tackle the changes for users of iOS devices, advertisers have had to make several changes to adapt to new iOS 14+ policies.

Showcasing the best practices and solutions for gaming app marketers and advertisers, the AppsFlyer and Facebook Gaming playbook provides insights to tackle the challenges of iOS 14+ from 3 different perspectives: Optimizing the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) prompt, maximizing SKAdNetwork (SKAN) measurement, and unifying data streams.

This playbook also contains recommendations from Facebook Gaming derived from a comprehensive directory on SKAN configuration, campaign setup, and campaign management, to help marketers achieve and scale their gaming app marketing success.

To learn more about the playbook and gain pro tips to utilizing tools available for maximized marketing and advertising performance, visit: Gaming apps: Strive and thrive with AppsFlyer and Facebook Gaming on iOS 14+ https://content.appsflyer.com/af-and-fb-gaming-ios-playbook/

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers through innovative, privacy-preserving measurement, analytics, fraud protection, and engagement technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing exceptional experiences, AppsFlyer empowers thousands of creators and 9.000+ technology partners to create better, more meaningful customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com

