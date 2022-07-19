Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Tuesday, 19 July 2022, 14:36 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
CJPT to Begin Construction and Social Implementation of an Energy Management System in Fukushima and Tokyo to Promote Electrified Vehicles

TOKYO, July 19, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation has announced today that, in collaboration with its partners, it will begin the construction and social implementation of an energy management system in Fukushima Prefecture and Tokyo in January 2023, to promote the widespread use of electrified vehicles.

Since it was founded in April 2021, CJPT has been been considering initiatives at logistics sites to contribute to achieving a carbon neutral society and reduce the burden on drivers and workers by accelerating the spread of CASE. In order to promote the widespread use of electrified vehicles, consignors, logistics businesses, infrastructure providers, automakers, and other related partners must come together to address sustainability by taking a practical approach. As a result of repeated discussions with many people in various industries, it was decided to begin social implementation projects in Fukushima and Tokyo.

The introduction of commercial electric vehicles imposes an increasing burden on society as a whole, not only in terms of vehicle purchase, but also in terms of downtime for cargo and vehicles due to recharging and hydrogen filling and an increase in peak electricity demand at business sites due to uneven recharging timing. Commercial electrified vehicles will be introduced in this social implementation project, including heavy-duty fuel cell electric trucks (heavy-duty FC electric trucks) for main line transportation and mini-commercial van electric vehicles (mini-commercial van BEVs) for last mile deliveries. In addition, energy management integrated with commercial vehicle operation management will lead to reductions in overall burden on society and CO2 emissions.

Through this initiative, CJPT will increase the movement toward carbon neutrality of the whole society and, together with its partners, take on the challenges it is facing as opportunities for industrial development and the strengthening of international competitiveness.

*This social implementation, which aims to commercialize an energy management system and operate it in the real world, is partly executed as the "Green Innovation Fund/ Building Smart Mobility Society", a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), a national research and development agency.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/37544407.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive, EVs, Transportation
