  • Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Tuesday, 19 July 2022, 16:35 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Announces August Production Plan

TOKYO, July 19, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plans due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers, who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.

The global production volume for August is expected to be approximately 700,000 units (approx. 200,000 units in Japan and 500,000 units overseas). We have revised the global production plan by about 150,000 (including approx. 50,000 units in Japan) units from the number provided to our suppliers at the beginning of the year.

The global production volume for August through October is estimated to average about 850,000 units per month. The production forecast for the fiscal year remains unchanged (approx. 9.7 million).

As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower. However, we will examine the parts supply closely to minimize sudden decreases in production, and continue to make every effort possible to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.

The following is the revised domestic operations suspension schedule for August.


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
