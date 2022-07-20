Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Wednesday, 20 July 2022, 08:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NexBloc
Ankit Sahni, Leading IP and Technology Attorney, Joins NexBloc's Advisory Board
Mr. Sahni will advise on partnerships, collaborations and expanding NexBloc's footprint in India.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - NexBloc today announced that Ankit Sahni (www.linkedin.com/in/ankitsahni/), leading Indian intellectual property counsel will join NexBloc's Advisory Board as a Strategic Advisor.

Ankit Sahni

Aditya Walia (www.linkedin.com/in/aditya-walia-23aab8a2/), Co- Founder of NexBloc, stated that, "Ankit is highly respected in Indian and international business circles for his contribution to IP and technology laws. We are honored to have him on our Board of Advisors as we look to make the new internet a safe and user-friendly area that builds upon the advances of Web 2.0.

NexBloc is developing infrastructure for the decentralized web with their domain naming system (dDNS) to make Web 3.0 a usable ecosystem of connected websites and applications. They use an omnichain approach by creating root domains on core blockchains and then interconnecting any blockchain for use of a consistent naming path.

With NexBloc's strong development and investor relations group in India, Mr. Sahni will help drive Private Label partnerships as NexBloc expands its offering for specific regions."

About NexBloC

NexBloc is building the next generation of the internet with decentralized DNS at the core. Digital entities tied to the decentralized web are the future of personal data protection and use.

Founded as a USA company in 2020, NexBloc uses technology stacks to create custom deployments of dDNS systems. NexBloc has a deep history of development in India and continue to expand in the region. They currently have over ten private decentralized top-level domains (dTLD) in various forms of deployment.

Domain Website: https://domain.nexbloc.com/
Website: https://www.nexbloc.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/80164369
Medium: https://medium.com/nexbloc
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nexbloc
Telegram: https://t.me/nexbloc

If you think a custom, decentralized top-level domain would benefit your enterprise, please visit this page: NexBloc Top-Level Domain Request Form (bit.ly/3ojbmAR)

Press or Partner inquiries please send to pr@nexbloc.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NexBloc
Sectors: Blockchain, Technology, NFTs, Metaverse, Games
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

NexBloc
May 19, 2022 06:00 HKT/SGT
NexBloc Adds .NEX and .ARTIST Decentralized Top-Level Domains to its Arsenal of Web 3.0 dDNS Offerings
May 11, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
NexBloc Accepted into the Filecoin Faber Accelerator for Building Out Deep-Tech Web 3.0 Solutions
Mar 18, 2022 23:37 HKT/SGT
NexBloc Launches FREEDOM Blockchain Top-Level Domain to Support Global Humanitarian Relief
Mar 15, 2022 06:31 HKT/SGT
BCypher and NexBloc Partner to Bring Advanced Cryptocurrency Transaction Compliance to Blockchain DNS
Feb 25, 2022 22:00 HKT/SGT
NexBloc Announces Buy Credits Get Tokens Program for the NexBloc Utility Token
Jan 25, 2022 20:04 HKT/SGT
NexBloc to Build NFT Avatar Platform BlocHeads Tied to Blockchain DNS
Jan 20, 2022 09:28 HKT/SGT
NexBloc and Arcade Network Partner to Bring Blockchain Domains to Gaming in the Metaverse
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       