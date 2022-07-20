Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Honda
Alex Rins, LCR Honda CASTROL Team and HRC Sign New Contract

TOKYO, July 20, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - The LCR Honda CASTROL Team are pleased to announce the signing of Alex Rins on a two-year contract with Honda Racing Corporation.

Álex Rins and Lucio Cecchinello

The 26-year-old from Barcelona has established himself as a consistent front-runner in all Grand Prix classes and finished 3rd overall in the 2020 MotoGP World Championship. Making his debut in 2012 with Honda in the Moto3 World Championship, Rins battled for the lightweight and intermediate titles each year before stepping up to the premier class in 2017. Having claimed 15 wins, including three premier class victories, and a total of 55 podiums, 15 in MotoGP, Rins brings a wealth of experience to HRC and the LCR Honda CASTROL Team.

Alex Rins
"I am very happy to be joining the LCR Honda Team. Changing team and bike is a challenge but I am ready to give my 100% and to put into practice everything that I've learnt during my years in the MotoGP class. Lucio and Honda's trust have been crucial for me in deciding to take on this challenge with this factory in 2023 and 2024. I would like to thank them for this opportunity."

Lucio Cecchinello｜LCR Honda Team Principal and CEO
"I am delighted to announce that Alex Rins will be the LCR Honda CASTROL rider in 2023. We've just finished signing the contract, all 3 parties, so we are finally able to announce it. Rins is an experienced rider, a fast rider and a podium finisher. This wealth of experience, coupled with Rins' ability to give the precise suggestions to his technicians, as I've heard, will surely help us to improve our bike package, aiming to fight for more podiums."


