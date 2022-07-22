Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, July 22, 2022
Thursday, 21 July 2022, 22:38 HKT/SGT
Source: GBA
GBA: Experts Discuss Funding Blockchain Projects

Washington, D.C., July 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) will host a panel on Funding Blockchain Projects during their Blockchain & Infrastructure conference on September 29-30, 2022 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.


"The US government wants to boost spending on blockchain technology by 1000% in 2022, and the blockchain technology market is anticipated to generate $20 billion in earnings by 2024," said Gerard Dache, Executive Director for the Government Blockchain Association.

"The members of this panel are experts in funding blockchain projects. They are recognized thought leaders and are skilled in acquiring government grants. They will focus on obtaining government funding for blockchain-based projects, they will also share the latest trends in novel investment instruments emerging in the post-pandemic digital economy."

The panel will include:
- Mr. Bill Rockwood, Deputy Legislative Director & Policy Advisor for Congressmen Darren Soto (FL-09), Co-Chair of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus. Rockwood has authored more legislation to fund blockchain projects than anyone in the US Congress. He introduced 13 pieces of legislation related to blockchain and cryptocurrency. He had the first two bills related to blockchain and digital assets pass the House of Representatives, six amendments, and 29 report language requests included in appropriations packages.
- Dr. Barry Johnson, the US National Science Foundation's Director of the Division of Translational Impacts within the Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. The National Science Foundation awards grants to small businesses with the most innovative, cutting-edge ideas that have the potential to become great commercial successes and make huge societal impacts.
- Ms. Vilma Mattila, Investor & Co-Founder of 5ire Chain. Her experience includes investing in over 60 companies, one of which she co-founded and is valued at $2.5 billion.
- Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes, Country Director for the US Offices of the World Business Angel Investment Forum. Dr. Vasiliu-Feltes is an expert in funding blockchain projects and has extensive experience helping startups acquire funding.

The Funding Blockchain Projects panel will take place during the Blockchain and Infrastructure conference in Washington, DC September 29-30 at the National Press Club. Some of the organizations participants in the conference include IOG (Cardano), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), NASA, and hundreds more. For more information about the event, please visit https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-infrastructure.

About the Government Blockchain Association (GBA)

GBA is a membership organization whose mission is to bring together all levels of governments and the private sector to connect, communicate, and collaborate. The GBA has over 5,000 members in over 100+ countries and promotes using blockchain technology in the government sector. For more information, please visit https://gbaglobal.org.

For press & media inquiries, please contact Bob Miko at bmiko@pacificdialogue.com or by phone at 203-378-2803.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: GBA
Sectors: Blockchain, Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved.

 News Alerts
