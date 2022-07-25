Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Monday, 25 July 2022, 10:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Avi8ted Ventures
Avi8ted Ventures Showcase Washington, D.C.'s Progress as a Global Emerging Tech Ecosystem for BIPOC and Women Founders

Washington, D.C., July 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Avi8ted Ventures, a DC-based impact innovation ecosystem operating at the intersection of Real Estate, Tech, and Culture to host DC's Futurist Startup Showcase, bringing investors and partners together with BIPOC and Women Founders. Avi8ted Ventures, Ying Skillsharing, and Jentry Search will showcase sustainable community harnessing business models that leverage technology and economics for the sake of the people, while providing Futurist insight on the Human Experience. The goal of the event is to raise both capital and awareness, while connecting Avi8ted Thought leaders such as investors, professionals, politicians, artists, and activists passionate about elevating the human experience for all.


"Crunchbase data shows that Black founder's received less than 1.4% of U.S venture investment last year and currently. Washington, D.C is becoming one of the best places to build a startup, but most of the BIPOC and Women early-stage entrepreneurs we speak to aren't aware of the local resources that are available to elevate them," says Avi8ted Ventures CEO, Charlton Woodyard II. "The Avi8ted Ventures showcase is a catalyst to empower the BIPOC and Women startup ecosystem," Woodyard II continues. Avi8ted will be previewing their custom Avi8ted House app, the digital home of the Avi8ted network and ecosystem.

Join us as Avi8ted Ventures, YING, and Jentry present sustainable community-harnessing business models that leverage technology and economics for the sake of the people. Music, Hors d'oeuvres and drinks provided!

DC's Futurist Startup Showcase is an evening of connecting, investing and building a better future that will occur on Saturday, July 30th at the Pierce School, NE Washington DC. This is a private event that will begin punctually at 3:00pm.

About Avi8ted Ventures

Founded by Charlton Woodyard II in 2008, Avi8ted Ventures is a BIPOC owned/operated impact innovation ecosystem operating at the intersection of real estate, tech, and culture as a Real Estate fund with 20% discretionary towards Private Equity/Venture.

Avi8ted Ventures is committed to developing a social ecosystem for elevated ideas to thrive worldwide. For more information visit Avi8tedthoughts.com.

For more information about Avi8ted House: https://avi8tedhouse.com/
For more information about Membership: https://www.Avi8ted.life/
For more information about Charlton Woodyard II: https://www.charlton.global/
Contact info@av8t.co


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Avi8ted Ventures
Sectors: Trade Shows, Real Estate, Startups
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
EC Healthcare expects sales volume to increase no less than 17% Y-o-Y to no less than HK$860 million in the first quarter  
July 25, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
BFSI leaders in India are gathering to discuss the roadmap for the future of the BFSI sector in the country  
July 25, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
"CC-Ocean" Marine-based CO2 Capture System Demonstration Project Receives "Marine Engineering of the Year 2021" Award  
Monday, July 25, 2022 2:41:00 PM
Bintai Kinden Signs MoU Exploring Opportunities in Middle East  
July 25, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech Develops the Service of Remote Degradation Diagnostic Systems for On-board Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries  
Monday, July 25, 2022 1:30:00 PM
Taiwanese Companies Flock to ASEAN for Growth  
July 25, 2022 13:18 HKT/SGT
Using Predictive Analytics For Better Hybrid IT Decision Making  
July 25, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
APE Digital Creations Ltd. Publishes Whitepaper on Resortverse   
July 25, 2022 10:55 HKT/SGT
Avi8ted Ventures Showcase Washington, D.C.'s Progress as a Global Emerging Tech Ecosystem for BIPOC and Women Founders  
July 25, 2022 10:20 HKT/SGT
GBA Launches New Blockchain Assessment Methodology  
July 25, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Big BFSI Future Tech Show & Awards
27   July
Mumbai, India
Manufacturing IT Summit, South Africa
27   July
Johannesburg, South Africa
BFSI IT Summit
5   August
Mumbai, India
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
Digital transformation Summit Saudi Arabia 2022
10   August
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       