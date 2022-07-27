

Singapore, July 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Local singer-songwriter Gentle Bones returned to the stage for a good cause in collaboration with ONERHT Foundation Ltd (formerly known as RHT Rajan Menon Foundation Ltd) ("Foundation"), the corporate social responsibility vehicle of RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, "ONERHT"). Joining him on stage for his last ever concert in Singapore were guest artistes Tay Kewei, Charlie Lim, Linying and Benjamin Kheng who thrilled spectators at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands. In a surprise appearance, JJ Lin who was among the spectators also joined in the performance. Gentle Bones said, "It's been a great journey since I started my 'Gentle Bones' YouTube channel for acoustic covers back in 2010, and I couldn't have asked for more in my last ever concert in Singapore. By the end of the year, Gentle Bones will no longer be performing or participating in any activities locally, and I'll be officially retiring Gentle Bones in Singapore." The concert was also attended by Guest of Honour Minister for Culture Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong SC, who noted ONERHT Foundation's efforts to play a part in supporting an inclusive Singapore. He said, "The Foundation has done good work over the years, to establish, inspire and encourage a philanthropic culture of giving back to the community among the corporate and legal fraternity. I hope, as ONERHT, they will continue to serve with one heart and one mind, to help the beneficiaries in our community." Newly appointed Chairman of the Foundation, Ms Kaylee Kwok, said, "Music brings people together and we are pleased to have presented this charitable collaboration with local musicians for a good cause. In particular, we are very grateful to Gentle Bones for supporting this meaningful event." "The Foundation also marks a new chapter following its renaming to reflect its evolution as a common platform for corporate social responsibility and purposeful growth for ONERHT. With the strong support of the Foundation's donors and sponsors, our Patron and Board of Directors, as well as management, lawyers and staff from across ONERHT, I will continue to advance the Foundation's initiatives and programmes across its four core pillars of education, the environment and sustainability, disadvantaged groups, as well as the arts and sports," she added. "I would also like to take this opportunity to personally thank Mr Tan Chong Huat for his mentorship, guidance and encouragement during his tenure as Chairman of the Foundation," said Ms Kwok. During the handover ceremony (with Minister Edwin Tong as witness), Mr. Tan had handed over a symbolic Chinese scroll to Ms. Kwok, which read: 发奇功共济群力 芬芳吐桃李争春 English translation: Chong Huat and Kaylee have led the Foundation well, and, Kaylee, who succeeds him shall build on it and bring it to another level of success and splendour. Proceeds from the charity concert will help support the well-being of those hit hardest by the pandemic, such as underprivileged families, seniors, people with disabilities, and their caregivers. Funds raised through the charity concert will be used to support the FUN! Fund for Seniors (an Agency for Integrated Care initiative), PCF Sparkle Care Centres, Lions Befrienders Service Association (Singapore), Dementia Singapore Ltd, Life Community Services Society, TOUCH Community Services Limited, CaringSG Limited and It All Starts Hear.sg. ONERHT Foundation (formerly known as RHT Rajan Menon Foundation) A Singapore registered charity and grant-making philanthropic organisation, ONERHT Foundation Ltd ("Foundation") enables RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, "ONERHT") to do right and do good through various charitable endeavours. Set up by ONERHT in 2015, the Foundation was registered as a Singapore charity by the Commissioner of Charities and a grant-making philanthropic organisation by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on 16 September 2016 and 28 November 2016 respectively. The Foundation seeks to establish, inspire and encourage the right philanthropic culture among the corporate and legal fraternity of giving back to the community in a focused, hands-on and meaningful manner. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than S$3 million to support more than 15 beneficiaries involved in education, the environment and sustainability, disadvantaged groups as well as the arts and sports. For more information, please visit www.onerht.foundation For media enquiries, please contact:

