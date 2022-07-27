Wednesday, 27 July 2022, 15:31 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi: Proton Therapy Provider Chosen for UW Health Eastpark Medical Center

MADISON, WI, July 27, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - UW Health has selected Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi") to provide the infrastructure to support proton therapy at UW Health Eastpark Medical Center.

Proton therapy equipment combined with Hitachi's 360° rotating gantry and Leo's upright system

Hitachi will provide equipment and technology to support UW Health's traditional proton therapy room equipped with spot scanning irradiation technology, a 360 degrees rotating gantry with cone-beam CT(1), and Real-time image Gated Proton Therapy (RGPT)(2), as well as the revolutionary upright proton therapy coming to UW Health from Leo Cancer Care, according to Dr. Paul Harari, radiation oncologist, UW Health, and chair of the Department of Human Oncology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.



"We're excited to reach this important milestone to offer state-of-the-art proton therapy at UW Health," Harari said. "It's particularly significant in linking together Hitachi, an experienced proton provider, a new technology from Leo Cancer Care and a major academic medical center with a track record of cutting-edge technology development and implementation, all working together on behalf of cancer patients."



UW Health worked closely with Proton International, a consulting organization dedicated to connecting hospitals and physicians with proton specialists and developing state- of-the-art proton therapy facilities.



"The team at Proton International is excited to help UW Health bring this important technology to the people of Wisconsin," said Chris Chandler, CEO, Proton International. "We also believe that the Leo Cancer Care's upright treatment room is an important innovation that will help patients and we look forward to working on the project implementation."



"We feel privileged that we were selected by UW Health, one of the top healthcare institutions in the nation," said Hiroyuki Itami, General Manager of the Smart Therapy Division of Hitachi. "We are also thrilled to partner with Leo Cancer Care and Proton International to achieve a new innovative proton therapy solution. Hitachi is committed to supporting people's quality of life through technical advancement."



UW Health broke ground on Eastpark Medical Center in May and it is expected to open in 2024.



(1) Cone beam CT provides three-dimensional anatomical images of patients, at isocenter immediately prior to being treated. Information on the location of bone is obtained from traditional orthogonal x-rays and the motion of tumors is captured by RGPT. These are then combined with the ability to identify healthy tissue surrounding a tumor, particularly the location and shape of soft tissue, via Cone beam CT.

(2) RGPT allows real-time beam irradiation to the tumor while compensating for movement associated with respiration. This technology was collaboratively developed between Hokkaido University and Hitachi and supported by the Funding Program for World-Leading Innovative R&D on Science and Technology (FIRST) of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.





