Thursday, 28 July 2022, 12:56 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for the First Half of 2022

Toyota City, Japan, July 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to June, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Highlights:

In the first half of 2022, both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to impact from the global spread of COVID-19 as well as semiconductor shortages.

However, production outside of Japan exceeded that of the previous year due to increased capacity and production optimization in China and a rebound from a slump caused by the impact of COVID-19 in various countries in the previous year, particularly in Asia.

The situation remains difficult to predict due to the impact of semiconductor shortages and the spread of COVID-19, and there is the possibility that there will be a downturn in the production plan. However, we will continue to carefully monitor the supply of parts and minimize sudden decreases in production as much as possible while making every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest possible date.

For the full report, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202206.html.


