Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 28, 2022
Thursday, 28 July 2022, 14:49 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu and Hokuhoku Financial Group develop algorithm for efficient flood risk calculation for Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting

TOKYO, July 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu and Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. (hereinafter Hokuhoku FG)(1) today announced the development of an algorithm to support information disclosure in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (hereinafter TCFD)(2). The two companies conducted trial demonstrations and confirmed the efficiency of the new algorithm in supporting customers in improving their operational efficiency when preparing for TCFD reporting.


The new algorithm developed by Fujitsu automatically arranges customer data and hazard data issued by the government on a map to calculate the physical risk of a customer or asset in the event of a flood. The analysis results will be used in the integrated report of Hokuhoku FG that will be issued on July 29, 2022.

Moving forward, the two companies will continue to verify the effectiveness of the newly developed algorithm for customers in the financial industry with a large number of clients, and plan to expand it to customers in other industries in the future.

Background

Climate change poses a major, ongoing economic threat, and not only listed companies but also many affiliated companies are increasing their efforts to resolve the myriad issues related to global warming. Underlining the growing significance of this responsibility, players in various industries increasingly focus on TCFD as a measure to disclose climate-related financial information.

In Japan, since April 2022, companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market are required to disclose TCFD information, and the impact of climate-related risks on companies and their measures to mitigate its impacts have been attracting growing attention. Companies situated in flood-prone areas are especially vulnerable, as they are continuously exposed to significant risks that can affect the continuity of their business.

The implementation of cross-industry measures that also include players such as logistics companies that transport goods and institutions that finance climate change initiatives represent an ongoing task.

To address this issue, Fujitsu and Hokuhoku FG developed new measures to accurately and efficiently measure flood risks, which represent a high-priority issue within climate-related risks.

Outline of the trial demonstrations

Fujitsu and Hokuhoku FG conducted trial demonstrations of the newly developed algorithm from November 2021 to March 2022 for real estate collateral of the Hokuriku Bank and the Hokkaido Bank. Leveraging Fujitsu's IT technology and Hokuhoku FG's knowledge of risk management practices, the two companies systematized a process to plot customers' properties on a hazard map and predict potential flood risks. As a result, Hokuhoku FG employees were able to streamline approximately 850 hours of manual work time and to improve efficiency in their preparation for TCFD reporting. The two companies further confirmed the effectiveness of the newly developed algorithm in correctly measuring flood risks.

Future Plans

With the aim to become an environmentally advanced financial group, Hokuhoku FG will utilize its broad customer base to explore new services that support suppliers' efforts to realize their ESG/SDGs related objectives and decarbonization.

Fujitsu will continue verifications of the newly developed algorithm starting with the financial sector where it expects to generate strong interest. Fujitsu further plans to combine this algorithm with initiatives aimed at reducing CO2 emissions of industries including the logistics industry, which remains one of the most important areas in which society's infrastructure faces disruption by potential flood risks. Both Fujitsu and Hokuhoku FG will continue their efforts to contribute to the sustainable development of local economies and communities.

(1) Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. :
Headquarters: Toyama Prefecture, Toyama City; President: Hiroshi Nakazawa
(2) TCFD: "Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures" - Disclosure in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to examine how to conduct climate-related disclosure and respond to financial institutions. Companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market are required to disclose information on climate change-related risks and opportunities in line with TCFD recommendations.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Sectors: Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Fujitsu Ltd Links

http://www.fujitsu.com

https://plus.google.com/+Fujitsu

https://www.facebook.com/FujitsuJapan

https://twitter.com/Fujitsu_Global

https://www.youtube.com/user/FujitsuOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu/

Fujitsu Ltd
July 21, 2022 09:30 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Conducts Successful Large-scale Electromagnetic Wave Simulations for Space Industry, Urban Transport Use Cases with Solution for HPC Cloud
July 12, 2022 11:19 HKT/SGT
Teijin and Fujitsu Agree to Jointly Develop Blockchain-based Commercial Platform to Promote Sustainable Use of Recycled Materials
July 7, 2022 15:08 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu announces plans to acquire Asia-Pacific's largest independent ServiceNow consultancy, Enable Professional Services
July 6, 2022 09:38 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Develops New Technology for Accurately Estimating Postures of the Human Body from Point Cloud Data Using Millimeter-wave Sensor
June 29, 2022 10:18 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Recognized as Winner of 2022 Microsoft Education Partner of the Year Award
June 28, 2022 11:26 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu global survey demonstrates how 'digital first' approach helps to accelerate sustainability transformation
June 22, 2022 09:26 HKT/SGT
Hexagon and Fujitsu Announce Strategic Partnership to Solve Societal Challenges for 'Trusted Society'
June 21, 2022 09:56 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Salesforce Japan start collaboration on healthcare solutions for the Japan market
June 15, 2022 16:34 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Commits to the UK's Science and Technology Superpower Potential
June 6, 2022 15:03 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO and NTT to Collaborate on 6G Experimental Trials with World-leading Mobile Technology Vendors
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       