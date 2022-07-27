Thursday, 28 July 2022, 19:20 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, July 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - This summer, Tokyo Chuo Auction will hold Asia Tours: 2022 Autumn Auctions in top-tier cities across Asia, including Taipei, Hong Kong and Tokyo, exhibiting hundreds of ceramics, Chinese calligraphies and paintings, contemporary arts and ukiyo-e prints, etc. Exquisite collections will be featured, including the blue and white lotus handled hexagonal vase, Qing Yongzheng, the gilt-bronze figure of Amitayus, Ming Yongle, Lan Ying (1585 - 1666) Landscapes, the inkstone with carved poems from Shen Shi-You's collections and Zhao Zhi-qian (1829-1884) Letters. Bookmark the below key preview dates to check out the highlights.

A blue and white lotus handled hexagonal vase, Qing Yongzheng L:27.5cm;W:19.5cm;H:44cm

A gilt-bronze figure of Amitayus, Ming Yongle H:22.5cm

Lan Ying (1585 - 1666) Landscapes, Hanging scroll, Ink and colour on silk, 177.5×75cm, approx. 12 feet, Note: Attached with a calligraphy written by Yamanaka Seiitsu (1822-1885)

A inkstone with carved poems from Shen Shi-You's collections L:11.5cm;W:8cm;H:2.5cm

Zhao Zhi-qian(1829-1884) Letters, Various sizes x 25 pieces, Ink on paper

Asia Tours: 2022 Autumn Auctions Highlights



Taipei

8.10-11 (Wed-Thu)

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei



Hong Kong

8.19-21 (Fri-Sun)

Rm2601, 26/F, Wing On Centre, Sheung Wan



Tokyo

9.6-7 (Tue-Wed)

Tokyo Dome Hotel



Dual Cities Autumn Auctions

9.9-12 (Fri-Mon)

Kyobashi, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo and Sheung Wan, Hong Kong



Calling for Global Consignments



At the same time, we cordially invite you to share our success by consigning your collections. Asian and overseas collectors are welcome to consult with our team of specialists for a free evaluation during the tours or through the below contacts. Details will be announced soon. Please stick with us for the most updated info.



For more details, please visit our official website at www.chuo-auction.com/zh/ or follow us on

Facebook/IG (Tokyo Chuo Auction), Wechat (TCA Asia) and Xiaohongshu (5275379842).





