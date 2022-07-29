Friday, 29 July 2022, 16:27 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Ready to Defend Unbeaten Home Record

TOKYO, July 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team will compete on home soil at Rally Finland on August 4-7 and target another victory on the fastest round of the season with its driver line-up of championship leader and hometown hero Kalle Rovanpera, his fellow Flying Finn Esapekka Lappi and defending event king Elfyn Evans.



The GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID takes to its home roads around Jyvaskyla having performed strongly so far in its debut season with victories in five of the last six events. It has a tough act to follow though at Rally Finland, where its predecessor the Yaris WRC won all four editions held between 2017 and 2021. A dominant display on the most recent round in Estonia on similarly fast roads provides the team with confidence, but a single pre-event test over the coming days will be crucial for tailoring the car setup to the specific characteristics of Finnish gravel stages.



The rally-mad Finnish public is expected to turn out in their numbers to cheer for Jyvaskyla-born Rovanpera in particular following his outstanding form in 2022. He increased his championship lead to 83 points with his fifth win in Estonia, but is taking nothing for granted as he looks to improve upon a challenging top-level debut on Rally Finland in 2021.



Lappi is also a local favourite, hailing from around an hour from the service park, and claimed his maiden FIA World Rally Championship victory on the event with TGR in 2017. Evans meanwhile achieved an epic win at last year's Rally Finland and finished a strong second last time out in Estonia, rising to third in the championship. Takamoto Katsuta should also feel at home in his TGR WRT Next Generation entry, having learned his trade on Finnish roads as part of the TGR WRC Challenge Program.



Renowned for its smooth and fast forest roads featuring numerous crests and jumps, Rally Finland is returning to its traditional summer date for the first time since 2019. The rally begins with an extended version of the mixed-surface Harju stage in the centre of Jyvaskyla, which is revisited in shorter form after Friday morning's loop of two repeated stages to the north. Another two stages to the west are run twice in the afternoon. Saturday as usual takes the crews south for four stages around Jamsa, each to be repeated after midday service. Sunday's double loop pairs the Oittila stage with Ruuhimaki which once more hosts the rally-ending Power Stage.



