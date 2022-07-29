Friday, 29 July 2022, 17:17 HKT/SGT Share:

HIROSHIMA, Japan, July 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation has been included in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, a major ESG investment index. This makes Mazda a constituent of all five ESG indices for Japanese stocks (listed below) that are adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund, one of the world�s largest pension reserve fund managers.



MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index

MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)

FTSE Blossom Japan Index

FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index



Members of the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index are selected by major U.S. financial services company Morgan Stanley Capital International. Listed Japanese companies are assessed in their respective industries and only those with relatively high ESG ratings are included in the index.



Mazda strives to grow as a company and to continuously challenge ourselves to realize our corporate vision of brightening people�s lives, existing sustainably with the earth and society.

Mazda Sustainability website: External Evaluations: www.mazda.com/en/sustainability/evaluation/





