Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 1, 2022
Monday, 1 August 2022, 17:51 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Digital Treasures Center (DTC)
Digital Treasures Center Secures MPI Licence to Provide Digital Payment Token and Other Payment Services in Singapore

Singapore, Aug 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has granted Digital Treasures Center (DTC) the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence. Securing the full licence means DTC has exited from the exemption status and is now a fully regulated provider (MAS licence number: PS20200531) of Digital Payment Token (DPT) and other payment services under the Payment Services Act (PSA).

Ms. Alice Liu, Chief Executive Officer and founder of DTC

"We are excited to obtain the full licence from MAS. With the full licensing, we will continue to build on the good work that the team is currently doing while looking to expand our footprint globally starting from our ASEAN neighbours," said Ms. Alice Liu, Chief Executive Officer and founder of DTC. "Our base in Singapore provides us with the unique competitive advantage in leverage the country's strong business infrastructure, strong government support, innovation ecosystem and strong regulatory framework to allow us to expand our company.

Effect 1 August 2022, DTC will be providing the following payment activities under the MPI licence:

  1. Account Issuance Service – open accounts for merchants and consumers to accept and pay e-money and non-card transactions.
  2. Merchant Acquisition Service – enable merchants to leverage DTC services to accept and process payment transactions online and offline.
  3. Domestic Money Transfer Service – provide local money transfer services in Singapore.
  4. Cross-border Money Transfer Service – provide cross-border money transfer services globally.
  5. E-money Issuance Service – issue e-money for merchants and consumers.
  6. Digital Payment Token Service – facilitate transactions with digital payment tokens.

"We are grateful for the support and trust that our clients and community have given us over the years. We are optimistic about the future of cryptocurrency as a use case for payment. Over the past few months, we are seeing an uptick of enquiries and onboarding from merchants and companies from healthcare to music, F&B and automobiles on enabling crypto payments," Liu said. "As crypto payment gains momentum, we are hopeful to see more merchants from various industries coming onboard to accept crypto as an additional form of payment."

About Digital Treasures Center

Digital Treasures Center Pte Ltd ("DTC") is an enterprise payment service provider incorporated in Singapore with PCI-DSS level 1 certification and winner of the prestigious Fintech Partner Award at Singapore Fintech Festival. Our payment solution – DTC Pay, offers clients and merchants the ability to receive and settle payment, including cryptocurrency. DTC Pay is compliant, fast, secure and cost efficient. DTC is dedicated to building the payment infrastructure that would allow merchants and consumers to interact with fiat and cryptocurrency seamlessly.

Find out more at www.dtcpayment.com

For media related queries, please contact:
Mr. Desmond Yong
Email: desmond.yong@dtcpayment.com
Mobile: +65 8889 7802




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Digital Treasures Center (DTC)
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Cards & Payments, Daily Finance, Crypto, Exchange, Banking & Insurance, Local Biz, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
CITIC Telecom CPC expands global footprint with new SmartCLOUD(TM) Service Centers in Tallinn and New York   
Aug 1, 2022 18:57 HKT/SGT
Digital Treasures Center Secures MPI Licence to Provide Digital Payment Token and Other Payment Services in Singapore  
Aug 1, 2022 17:51 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition winning pieces go on display  
Aug 1, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
Singapore NASDAQ Listed Precision Cleaning Systems Manufacturer And A Provider of Centralized Dishwashing And Ancillary Services, JE Cleantech Holdings Rings Closing Bell  
Aug 1, 2022 16:40 HKT/SGT
Singapore NASDAQ Listed Precision Cleaning Systems Manufacturer And A Provider of Centralized Dishwashing And Ancillary Services, JE Cleantech Holdings Rings Closing Bell  
Aug 1, 2022 16:40 HKT/SGT
14th Edition of BFSI IT Summit: India (Mumbai)  
Aug 1, 2022 13:36 HKT/SGT
NEC Visionary Week 2022 to provide insights on the future of society and business  
Monday, August 1, 2022 12:13:00 PM
Digital Health and Technology Trends in the USA  
Aug 1, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
Twin HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Shows and Simply Shopping Fest Open Today  
July 29, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Q1 2022 Results, Details Efforts Advancing its Pursuit of Sustainability and Safety  
Friday, July 29, 2022 5:32:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
EDUtech Indonesia 2022
3  -  4   August
Indonesia
BFSI IT Summit
5   August
Mumbai, India
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
Digital transformation Summit Saudi Arabia 2022
10   August
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022
6  -  7   September
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       