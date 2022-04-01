

Achieves smooth and efficient operation by applying an AI based group control system TOKYO, Aug 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo; President: Tadashi Matsumoto) announced today that Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd. has delivered 123 elevators for JD.com's new Headquarters building *1 for second phase construction. JD.com Headquarters (Second Phase Construction) The building is located in Yizhuang Economic Development Zone in Beijing and has a total floor area of 530,000 square meters. Approximately 15,000 people work in the 19-story building complex consisting of three parts (A, B and C office buildings), including five underground floors. Since many employees and visitors come and go every day, the occupation density on each floor is expected to be higher than that of a typical building. Accordingly, shortening the waiting time for elevators was a challenge. Of the 123 units delivered, 84 are large-capacity elevators that are usually installed in 40 to 50-story buildings. These units can be operated under a group control system and MEBS's Destination Oriented Allocation System (DOAS) to efficiently transport large numbers of users at once, easing congestion in the buildings and contributing to comfortable travel. Product Features JD.com's new Headquarters building is recognized as a smart building with a variety of new cutting-edge building facilities installed, including facial recognition access, IP telephone and web conferencing systems using a high-speed 5G network, and AI-based building monitoring and smart lighting systems. MEBS is supporting smooth movement within the building by delivering elevators that are compatible with group control system and DOAS operation. 1) Group control system to enhance operational efficiency

- This system controls multiple elevators at all times to reduce waiting time and save electricity.

- The introduction of AI maximizes operational efficiency by predicting traffic in the buildings and controlling the number of elevators allocated accordingly. 2) Destination Oriented Allocation System (DOAS) to ensure comfortable travel

- This system eases congestion in elevator lobbies by distributing passengers according to their destination floor.

- By holding an ID card over the card reader, users can register their destination floor in advance and board the elevator without touching the hall button. MEBS's Elevator Business in China China is the world's largest elevator and escalator market, with an annual demand for new elevators and escalators exceeding 900,000 units. Although the growth in units sold has slowed considerably in recent years due to restrained speculation in the real estate market, moderate expansion is expected to continue against the backdrop of actual demand for public infrastructure and housing. MEBS will continue to respond to the needs of the Chinese market by providing safe, reliable, and comfortable products and services. Overview of Project Project Name JD.com Headquarters (Second Phase Construction) Location Yizhuang Economic Development Zone, Beijing, China Building 5 basement levels and 19 above-ground stories Total floor area 530,000 m2 Products Elevator(MAXIEZ) 123 units Specification Unit Capacity Speed No. of stops Notes High Zone 84 1,800 kg 240 m/m 14-26 Group control system with DOAS Low Zone 39 1,600 kg 105 m/m 3-10 - Sales company Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd. (SMEC) Manufacturer Mitsubishi Electric Shanghai Electric Elevator Co., Ltd. (MESE) Overview of SMEC Company Name Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd. Location 811 Jiang Chuan Road, Minhang, Shanghai Ownership Shanghai Mechanical & Mechanical Industry Co., Ltd.: 52% China National Machinery Import & Export Corp.: 8% Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: 32% Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation: 8% Established December 1986 Business Sales, manufacture, installation, and maintenance of elevators and escalators Overview of MESE Company Name Mitsubishi Electric Shanghai Electric Elevator Co.,Ltd. Location No.1211 Zhongchun Rd., Minhang, Shanghai Ownership Shanghai Mechanical & Mechanical Industry Co., Ltd.: 40% Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: 40% Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation: 20% Established August 2002 Business Sales, manufacture, installation, and maintenance of elevators and escalators Overview of MEBS Company Name and Background Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation A new consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric established in April 2022 to take over and integrate the building systems business of Mitsubishi Electric through an absorption-type split into Mitsubishi Electric Building Techno-Service Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary mainly responsible for elevator maintenance and renewal business. Location (Head Office) 7-1 Yurakucho 1-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo (Headquarters) 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 7 -19 -1 Arakawa, Arakawa-ku, Tokyo Established March 29, 1954 (Date of establishment of Mitsubishi Electric Building Techno-Service Co., Ltd.) Founded April 1, 2022 Paid-in Capital 5,000 million yen Representative Tadashi Matsumoto Business - Development, manufacture, sales, installation, maintenance, repair, etc., of elevators, escalators and building management systems - Sales, installation, maintenance and repair of refrigeration systems and air conditioners - Comprehensive building management, including monitoring and control of various building facilities, facility management, operation, and consulting *1 In addition to the latest smart building equipment, the building is designed with consideration for the environment in accordance with China's Green Building Assessment (GB standard), which has been in effect since 2006. Customer Inquiries

Strategic Planning Division, Global Business Group

Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation

bod.inquiry@rk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp Media Inquiries

Corporate Communication Division

Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation

a_meltec-kouhou@meltec.co.jp





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation

Sectors: Real Estate, Science & Nanotech, Daily News, Construct, Engineering, Artificial Intel [AI], Local Biz, Smart Cities

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

