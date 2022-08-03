Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Tuesday, 2 August 2022, 21:23 HKT/SGT
Sunny Optical Technology wins the "Quam IR Awards 2021"
Creating more value for shareholders through outstanding investor relations work

HONG KONG, Aug 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited ("Sunny Optical Technology" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2382.HK), a global leading integrated optical components and products manufacturer, is pleased to announce that the Company has recently won the "Quam IR Awards 2021 - Hong Kong Index Constituents (Hand Seng Index) Category" for its outstanding investor relations work, excellent corporate governance and remarkable performance in the Hong Kong stock market.

Ms. Jasmine WONG, Senior Investor Relations Director and Joint Company Secretary of Sunny Optical Technology, received the "Quam IR Awards - Hong Kong Index Constituents (Hand Seng Index) Category " on behalf of the Company

The "Quam IR Awards 2021" recognizes and rewards the outstanding Hong Kong listed companies in terms of investor relations. The winners of the awards have opened the door of communication through diversified channels, setting the best practices in investor relations with their effective and professional approaches.

As a global leading integrated optical components and products manufacturer, the Group unswervingly implements the "Mingpeijiao" strategy, always focuses on the field of optical products, and is committed to building a world-renowned optoelectronic enterprise. As of the end of 2021, the market shares of the Group's three major products, namely handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets and handset camera modules, were all the global No.1. The Group attaches great importance to investor relations and strives to maintain close communication with its key stakeholders, including shareholders, investors and customers, and continuously interacts with them through various communication channels.

Ms. Jasmine WONG, Senior Investor Relations Director and Joint Company Secretary of Sunny Optical Technology, attended the award presentation ceremony and expressed her pleasure: "We are honoured to receive the "Quam IR Awards" once again, which signifies the market's recognition of our investor relations performance. In the future, we will continue to improve our business, persist in innovation, increase our market share, actively invest in emerging businesses, further strengthen our technological innovation and enhance our operational management capabilities, so as to achieve high-quality and sustainable development, uphold the Group's core value of "Create Together" and create more value and returns for our shareholders and investors."



