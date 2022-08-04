Wednesday, 3 August 2022, 13:34 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Corinium Corinium Presents: CISO Singapore Cyber risk in the new normal: strengthening your security posture against all adversaries

Singapore, Aug 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Corinium's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Singapore gathers the region's leading information security executives to share their insights on ransomware, threat intelligence, threat hunting, cloud security, emerging technology risk and more. For 2022 we are celebrating our first in-person CISO event in Asia by showcasing the progress made, offering insights and effective IT security strategies to the challenges that remain and preparing for the challenges that have yet to be unveiled.



Tailored sessions to get the most out of your time at CISO Singapore, from dedicated use case presentations to off-the-record extended Q&A sessions with international speakers and a deep-dive into robust infosec strategies, ideas and discussion.



Take part in the premium regional meeting place with expert and renowned leaders internationally and from Singapore to benefit your own leadership journey with C-level discussions and thought leadership.



2022 Key Themes:



CISO LEADERSHIP: staying one step ahead of constant change

THREAT INTELLIGENCE: keeping pace with current adversaries

PEOPLE: improving cybersecurity culture and awareness

REMOTE WORK & OPERATIONS: safeguarding the future with confidence

IDENTITY MANAGEMENT: strengthening access control, IAM, PAM, federated identity

MIND THE GAP: adopting effective incident planning and vulnerability testing and assessment

GOVERNANCE & COMPLIANCE: breaking through complexity

CLOUD SECURITY: how to protect data, applications and infrastructure

SUPPLY CHAIN THREATS: managing of your digital assets and services risks

IOT SECURITY: what it means to businesses and risks involved

CYBERCRIME: Notable trends 2022 and beyond.



Register Today!

Discover what cybersecurity trends you need watch in 2022 and beyond! Find out what the Singapore Government is doing to overcome the challenges digital trust, and learn how your peers are gaining company-wide support for their cybersecurity strategies!



For Further details regarding this event, visit our website

https://ciso-sing.coriniumintelligence.com



You can contact us at:

info@coriniumintel.com





