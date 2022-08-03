Wednesday, 3 August 2022, 14:45 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund Launches Orange Tennis Community Programme

HONG KONG, Aug 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock code: 1475) today announced the launch of the Nissin Foods Orange Tennis Community Programme (Tai Po) by Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund ("Charity Fund") and The Hong Kong Tennis Association ("HKTA"), offering regular weekly trainings for young players to promote healthy living.

Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Charity Fund (middle), Mr. Philip Mok, HKTA President (left) & Ms. ZHANG Ling, Nissin Foods Sports Ambassador join the kids for a group photo after the Kick-off Ceremony.

The programme marks the first initiative funded by the Nissin Foods Charity Fund, in accordance with its vision to promote healthy living via eating and sports. Registered as a charitable institution since September 2021, the Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund was built upon Nissin Food's founder Mr. Momofuku Ando's belief that "Eating and sports are the two axles of health." Its mission is to advance education, to make provision for the people in need, and to carry out charitable works beneficial to the Hong Kong community.



"We are delighted to launch the first initiative to be funded by the Nissin Foods Charity Fund," said Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Charity Fund. "The Orange Tennis Community Programme is a worthy initiative that provides opportunities for disadvantaged young people to participate in sports, in line with the goals of the Charity Fund and our broader company ethos. Nissin Foods is strongly committed to the promotion of sports, physical activities, and a healthy lifestyle for all."



"We are honoured to be the first recipients of the Nissin Foods Charity Fund," remarked Mr. Philip MOK, President of The Hong Kong Tennis Association ("HKTA"). "The Orange Ball Programme offers an invaluable continuous experience in tennis for thousands of young players and we are excited to expand it to Tai Po. Players who are able to experience tennis for a second year after participating in our entry-level 'Tennis Rocks' programme are more likely to further their development and commit to playing tennis in the long-term. We are hugely thankful for Nissin Food's continued partnership to enable our grassroots youth programmes to flourish," MOK added.



To launch the programme, Nissin Foods Sports Ambassador and former Hong Kong No.1 ZHANG Ling attended a ceremony ahead of training commencing in July 2022. ZHANG will act as a mentor for the programme and make regular visits to training sessions to inspire and nurture the participants.



The Nissin Foods Orange Tennis Community Programme in Tai Po extends HKTA's Orange Ball Programme which is designed to provide players aged 7-10 years from disadvantaged backgrounds a second tennis experience to further their development. It is the first initiative of its kind in Tai Po and will offer weekly trainings to young players across 4,300 coaching hours in its first year.



About Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund

The Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund ("Charity Fund") was set up in September 2020 by way of a trust deed by Nissin Foods Company Limited (Stock code: 1475). The Charity Fund obtained the tax exemption status for charitable institutions accorded by section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance (Cap. 112) in September 2021. The objects of the Charity Fund are: a) to advance education, teaching, learning, arts, science and academic research; b) to make provision for the people in need; and c) to carry out works of a charitable nature beneficial to the Hong Kong community.



About Hong Kong Tennis Association

The HKTA is a non-profit organization formed in 1909 with over 4,000 individual members and recognised by both the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF). The HKTA's objectives are to promote tennis to all, to nurture talented players to compete at a regional & international level, and to raise the standard of the game in Hong Kong. To meet its objectives, the HKTA organises a number of local and international tennis tournaments, as well as grassroots, junior and elite development programmes, inter-club leagues, coaching certification courses, and a Tennis-For-All open enrollment programme.

Please visit www.tennishk.org for more information.







